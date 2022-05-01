San Jose police: Woman dies after being struck by 2 cars

Police in San Jose said a female pedestrian died Saturday evening, marking the 30th traffic fatality in the city.

The unidentified woman was struck and killed at the interchange to Interstate Highway 680 and Capitol Avenue. The collision involving two cars occurred around 6:36 p.m., and the victim was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The two drivers involved in the crash remained at the scene and cooperated, officials said.

According to the SJPD, a man in a 2012 BMW SUV was traveling northbound on Capital Avenue, and had just exited I-680 when he struck the victim. The woman was not in a crosswalk, according to the police.

A second vehicle, a Honda SUV, then also collided with the woman, which had exited the freeway behind the BMW.

Police said there was no indication of drug or alcohol influence on either driver.

The coroner office has yet to release the identity of the woman.

According to the SJPD, this is the 30th traffic death of 2022, and the 17th pedestrian fatality this year.