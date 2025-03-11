Woman stabbed on San Francisco Muni train

The Brief A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed on a San Francisco Muni train. Two people were detained. It remains unclear what led up to the stabbing.



A woman was stabbed on a San Francisco Muni train late Tuesday, authorities said.

Life-threatening injuries

What we know:

The stabbing occurred around 5:38 p.m. on a Muni train in the area of Carroll Avenue and 3rd Street, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

A woman was found suffering from stab wounds and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

2 people detained

Dig deeper:

Officers canvassed the area around Egbert Avenue after witnesses reported seeing the suspects running in the vicinity. After a brief foot chase, two people were detained.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led up to the stabbing, and authorities have not provided additional details on the two people who were detained.

The department also didn't specify which train line the stabbing occurred on, as the N Judah and T Third lines are among those that run through the area.