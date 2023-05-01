Woman struck and killed in San Jose collision

A woman was struck and killed by a car in San Jose Monday morning.

San Jose police said they received reports that a pedestrian was injured at 4:32 a.m. at Tully Road and Lanai Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

The driver in the collision remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

ALSO: 4 people stabbed in early morning fight in downtown San Jose

Roads in the area were closed as officials investigated and drivers were urged to use alternate routes.

This marks San Jose's 13th traffic death and the 10th pedestrian death this year.