Woman struck by bicyclist, arrested on DUI, in San Jose dies

A woman who was struck by a bicyclist in San Jose one week ago has succumbed to her injuries and died, police said Wednesday.

On Aug. 27, a man operating a 16-speed Centurion bike westbound in an Ocala Avenue bike lane by Berona Way struck a woman walking/jogging in the westbound bike lane, according to police.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was stabilized, but on Wednesday, police were informed that she died the previous day.

The bicyclist remained on scene but was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury and for allegedly being under the influence of a controlled substance. Now that the woman has died, his pending charges could change.

This is the 23rd fatal collision and 23rd traffic death of 2025, according to the San Jose Police Department. This is also the 13th pedestrian death of 2025.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective White of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4638@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.

