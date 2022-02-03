Woman who died, man injured at Kume Spa in Oakland were both employees

The woman who died and the man she allegedly shot inside Kume Spa earlier this week were both employees of the business, KTVU has learned.

Oakland police said the female employee shot a male employee at the on Grand Avenue on Tuesday morning before turning the gun on herself.

She died at the hospital.

The spa says the man remains in critical condition.

The motive is still not known.

A witness says the shooting suspect was the woman from Berkeley who died. And the man -- an employee from Oakland -- is the one critically hurt in the hospital.

Neither has been identified.