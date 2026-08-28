Woman's ashes stolen in car burglary in Oakland's Chinatown

The Brief Victim of car burglary in Oakland's Chinatown from out of state His wife's ashes and personal effects among items stolen Family offering $500 reward



A woman's ashes were stolen during a car burglary in Oakland's Chinatown as her widower was having dinner.

"If you know who did it or if you're the person that did do it, please, have a heart. Give it back," said Jessica Matthews, the stepdaughter of Jill Smith, whose remains were among items taken during the break-in.

"What happens in the dark comes to light. Just do the right thing," Matthews said.

Her parents, Michael Ventura and Jill Smith of Florida, were married for 30 years. Smith died of a heart attack in January at the age of 67.

"I made a promise to her that I would take her wherever I went," Ventura said. "I'm very upset about it, very sad. I made a promise, and now I can't fulfill that promise."

On Monday night, Ventura, a chef, was with a co-worker in a Kia she had rented from Texas, where she lives. She parked near the corner of 8th and Webster streets in Oakland's Chinatown at about 8:30 p.m.

Rental car has Texas plates

What we know:

The two went to a restaurant across the street, finished their dinner and then walked around before returning to her SUV, which has Texas license plates. That's when they realized someone had broken a window of the rental and stolen their belongings, including a watch box with the couple's picture that contained Smith's ashes and keepsakes like her IDs and rings.

"I don't have any words for it, like why?" Matthews asked.

Family unaware of car-burglary issues in Oakland

What they're saying:

Father and daughter say they had no idea Oakland sees a lot of car break-ins — especially rental cars with out-of-state license plates.

Matthews says she wracked with guilt because she wasn't at the hospital when her mother died — and now this.

"It makes me feel like I'm a bad daughter," she said. "I know it's not my fault, but it still hurts."

They have a simple message.

"Just return the ashes," Ventura said. "I don't care where or when, just return them. Put them outside the police station, put them someplace, the fire department, I don't care.

Matthews said, "Me and my boyfriend are fully prepared to replace everything my dad lost. The only thing we cannot replace is my mom." Her voice breaking, she added, "That's the only thing we want."

The family is offering a $500 reward for the safe return of the ashes. Oakland police are investigating.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefanates.