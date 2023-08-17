Woman's body discovered in Oakland hills

Authorities have opened up a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in the Oakland hills.

The homicide occurred Wednesday, just before 7:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Keller Avenue, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area in response to reports of an unresponsive person, and upon arrival, they found the woman.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are probing the circumstances of the woman's death.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending official confirmation by the coroner's office and notification of the family.