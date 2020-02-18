Woman’s dead body found inside San Jose home, deputies investigating

article

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an adult woman’s dead body found inside a home in unincorporated San Jose Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to Mountain View Avenue near Gordon Avenue in the East Foothills area at 3:47 p.m. on a report of a possible dead body.

When they arrived they found the deceased woman.

The coroner’s office has been notified. Homicide detectives remained at the scene into the evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Investigations main line at 408-808-4500. Alternatively, you can call the anonymous tip line at 408-808-4431.

This is an active investigation.

