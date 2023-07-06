Women say Lake Tahoe intruder slipped into hotel, fondled their feet

Police in Lake Tahoe are on the lookout for a prowler who they say has been breaking into hotel rooms and fondling women's feet.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said detectives investigating two separate reports on Sunday and Monday from a resort in the 180 block of Elks Point Road in Stateline, Nevada, on the southeastern shore of Lake Tahoe.

Two different women reported waking up about 4:30 a.m. to an intruder "fondling their feet."

When they woke up, the intruder left the room, the sheriff wrote on Facebook.

In both cases, the women’s rooms were on the ground floor and detectives believe the intruder entered the rooms through the unsecured exterior screen door.

Residents and guests staying in the Lake Tahoe area are reminded to secure all exterior doors to their homes/rented rooms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Scott Wharton at 775-586-7253.