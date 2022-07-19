Worker at SFO stabbed in baggage claim area, suspect arrested

One man is in custody and another had to be hospitalized after a stabbing at San Francisco International Airport, Tuesday morning.

Witnesses tell KTVU that the stabbing happened in the baggage claim area of Terminal 3 shortly before 5 a.m.

"Officers arrived on scene and located an adult-male victim who was suffering from stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and transported the victim to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries," said Officer Robert Rueca from the San Francisco Police Department.

Police quickly found their suspect in the same area, 48-year-old Samuel Douglas Day. He's been booked into jail for attempted homicide. Police say neither the suspect nor victim were travelers, the victim works for the airport security provider Clear.

Witnesses say the suspect appeared unstable and may have been homeless. Police are not confirming that detail, but stress this incident happened in a non-secure part of the airport. "Anyone can literally walk in off the street and be in this area," said Officer Rueca. "Know that we have officers here 24/7 that can be here for everyone's safety."

This stabbing is just the latest in a series of high profile incidents at SFO. Just last week a man was arrested after bringing parts of the airport to a standstill with a bomb threat and suspicious package.

In June police arrested a man after he reportedly attacked three people with a large knife or machete; and in January officers shot and killed a man who had a pair of realistic looking air soft guns and pointed one at them. "For all these incidents, not only are they all investigated, but we look at any kinds of trends that might be occurring," said Officer Rueca.

One passenger making his way through SFO said word of these incidents don't concern him. "No, I actually think it'd be a great time to [travel] because security is going to be at its top level right now," said Tim Robinson from Washington D.C. "So, it actually gives me confidence."

KTVU reached out to SFO to find out if the airport is concerned about these events and so far have not heard back. The Transportation Security Administration on the other hand did respond, saying, although this latest incident doesn't fall under their purview, that it is always a good idea for passengers to be aware of their surroundings, and tell the authorities if anyone is acting suspicious or erratic.