Workers robbed and pistol-whipped in San Francisco market: Video

San Francisco police said two workers were assaulted and robbed at Stop and Shop Thursday night in the Mission District.

Surveillance video shows a guy in a red hooded sweatshirt slamming a worker to the ground and hitting his head with a pistol. Another worker was held up at the cash register during the robbery at 26th and Mission Street.

One of the thieves can be heard yelling, "Where the money at" during the chaotic scene.

Officials said three men, estimated in their 20s, spent less than a minute inside the store before taking off with the cash. They fled in a sedan, police said.

The injuries the workers sustained were non-life-threatening, police said.

No arrests have been made, and they have not identified the suspects.