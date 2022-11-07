Couple killed in Redwood City crash leave behind twin 7-year-old girls

Two people killed in a Redwood City car crash over the weekend were parents of twin girls, according to family.

Greg and Grace Ammen died in the collision near El Camino Real and Finger Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday. The leave behind two 7-year-old girls.

"Grace and Greg were outstanding people and lights of love, support and inspiration to countless friends, family, co-workers and their community," said Liza Spiridon in a GoFundMe. "Nothing mattered more to them than Madison and Olivia."

Redwood City police said when they arrived to the crash scene they found two cars on the west sidewalk, one engulfed in flames. Officers used fire extinguishers from their patrol vehicles to put out the fire.

The Ammens were trapped inside their car, and died at the scene, according to police.

The other car was driven by a 17-year-old who was taken to the hospital with two of the passengers, police said. Their injuries were non-life-threatening, according to officials.

Police do not know what caused the crash.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Redwood City Police Department’s Investigations Unit at 650-780-7111.