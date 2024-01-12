Worst day for cancelations since July in the skies

At San Francisco International Airport and other airports across the country, Friday was a perfect storm for air travel.

An uptick in passengers over the MLK weekend, the mass grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft, and severe winter weather pounding the Midwest made Friday the worst day for cancelations since July, according to data cited from Flight Aware by multiple news organizations.

"I just felt bad for all the other passengers here that had connecting flights. I’m hoping they make them, I’m praying for them," said Sue Curtis, who arrived at SFO on a delayed flight from Eugene, Ore.

More than 2,200 flights were canceled nationwide, and over 7,500 were delayed, according to Flight Aware.

At SFO, 63 flights were canceled, and more than 180 were delayed.

Adding to the travel mess is the FAA's grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 9 over safety issues. Alaska Airlines and United Airlines have been heavily impacted.

"We just received a text from United telling us that our flight on Monday evening is canceled," said Lydi Smaini of San Jose, who was heading off to Los Angeles with his family on Friday, and had a flight back scheduled on a Max 9.

"We go there with the kids and the family, try to enjoy LA, and to watch the Rams tomorrow, but on Monday, yeah we don’t have a flight for the moment. But yeah, we see what happens," said Smaini, who added that he would rent a car for the family if things didn't pan out flight-wise.

At Oakland International Airport, only a handful of cancelations were listed on Friday, with 69 flights delayed. At San Jose Mineta, 13 flights were canceled and 81 were delayed.