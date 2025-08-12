Wrong-way driver on Richmond bridge kills motorist: CHP

A wrong-way driver crashed into a Honda Civic head on along the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge early Tuesday morning, killing the Honda driver, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP suspects alcohol may have played a factor in the crash, which is now under investigation.



The driver of the Honda died at the scene, and the wrong-way driver was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, according to the CHP.

Video from a fixed Caltrans camera showed the crash occurring about 3 a.m.

The crash shut down the eastbound direction of the bridge for nearly three hours, but reopened about 5:30 a.m.