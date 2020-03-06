Yolo County announces first coronavirus case

Coronavirus anxiety seems to grow with each new case
The coronavirus/COVID-19 and all its ripple effects can't help but stress people out, but how worried should you really be? KTVU's Debora Villalon reports on the anxiety surrounding the outbreak.
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - The first coronavirus case in Yolo County has been confirmed on Friday, authorities said.
County officials have released very little information on their first case, but they are holding a news conference at 1 p.m. to provide additional details.