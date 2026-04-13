5 charged in deadly Yolo County fireworks explosion make first court appearance

The Brief Relatives and friends of the seven people killed in a massive fireworks warehouse explosion gathered in Woodland for the first court appearance in a 30-count criminal indictment. Five of the eight defendants appeared in court, including a former Yolo County Sheriff's lieutenant accused of using his position to cover up the illegal operation. Prosecutors allege the warehouse contained 1 million pounds of illegal explosives at the time of the deadly July 1 blast.



Friends and family members of the seven victims killed in last year’s Yolo County fireworks warehouse explosion filled a Woodland courtroom on Monday to witness the first court appearance in a criminal case.

The proceedings follow a 30-count criminal indictment related to the July 1 blast, which occurred at a warehouse the district attorney says was storing one million pounds of illegal explosives as part of a conspiracy.

Who are the defendants?

What we know:

Five of the eight named defendants appeared for the arraignment. Among those currently in custody are Craig Cutright, Jack Lee, Doug Tollefsen, and Sam Machado. Tollefsen, Lee, and Machado are facing second-degree murder counts, conspiracy, and additional felony charges.

Machado, a former Yolo County Sheriff’s lieutenant, is accused by the District Attorney of using his law enforcement position to help cover up the alleged illegal fireworks operation. His wife, Tammy Machado, appeared in person while out on bail to face separate felony fraud charges.

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Families remember their loved ones

Inside the courtroom, the families of victims Jesús Ramos, Jhony Ramos Jr., Joel Melendez, Neil Justin Li, Carlos Rodriguez, Angel Voller, and Christopher Bocog wore T-shirts and jewelry bearing the images of their loved ones.

Marisol Hernandez, the mother of the Ramos brothers, displayed a memorial heart made by her family.

"It hurt because knowing they have blood on their hands and that they killed all seven people in that explosion, and still haven't said anything. Still haven't apologized and they're trying to get bail. It doesn't sit with me," said Jhanelly Ramos, sister of Jesus and Johnny.

The family noted that Jesus Ramos' daughter was born just two months ago and will never know her father.

(From L-R) Jesus Ramos, 28; John Ramos, 22; and Joel Jr. Melendez, 28, all worked for Devastating Pyrotechnics in Esparto, Yolo County, when an explosion hit the fireworks storage warehouse they were working in on July 1, 2025.

DA files amended indictment

On Monday morning, the district attorney filed an amended indictment adding case enhancements against another defendant, Kenneth Chee, who was arrested last week at Walt Disney World.

Documentation reveals Chee was previously convicted of a violent felony. Two other defendants, Gary Chan and Ronald Botehlo, were not present in court.

‘Good first step,' family attorney says

Dig deeper:

While defense attorneys declined to comment, attorneys representing the victims' families characterized the day as a milestone.

"These people have been operating in plain sight without proper permitting, without proper licensing, storing, selling fireworks," said Ramin Younessi, attorney for the Ramos family.

Attorney Seth Bradley, representing the Melendez and Bocog families, added that while this is a "good first step" toward justice, the focus remains on local government.

"The next step will be for the county of Yolo to step up and the acts and omissions that directly led to this stuff needs to be figured out and held accountable," Bradley said.