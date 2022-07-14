Yorkie missing after carjacking at Emeryville hotel

An Arizona woman is desperately looking for her beloved dog after it was taken during a carjacking early Thursday outside an Emeryville hotel.

"I'm a wreck. I can't sleep. We're just devastated," Peggy Boze said through tears.

Boze and several family members had just arrived in the Bay Area after burying her father when they were carjacked of her Dodge Ram truck. Blue, her beloved 2-year-old Yorkie, was still inside.

"Who would do that? I mean, we're not from here. Who would do that? We live in Arizona, we don't have that problem," Boze said.

It happened at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the hotel across from the Bay Street shopping center in Emeryville.

Boze and her family pulled up outside the hotel and put their luggage on carts.

Tasha Allen says they saw a man take one of their bags. She got into a tug of war with him.

"And he came back at me, and shoved me and then reached into his pocket, which I thought he was grabbing for a gun," Allen said.

A second man then came out of nowhere, and they both took off in the truck.

"Next thing I know he guns the car, and I'm yelling, chasing him, ‘Just give me the dog, take the truck,' and we chased him, tried to get him," Boze said.

The distinctive bright green truck with black stripes was found a short time later at Peralta and Haven streets in West Oakland.

"And it was still running, but the dog was missing," Allen said.

Also missing from the truck: Boze’s .38-special Smith and Wesson revolver.

Boze got Blue for her late father Larry, a blind military veteran. Larry and his Yorkshire terrier were inseparable. Blue has also been the family’s road dog, resting comfortably on his pet bed in the center console of the Dodge Ram.

"He’s part of our family. He’s like a child," said Boze's mother, Peggy Vernon Boze. "He didn't even have supper last night. And I don't even know if they've given him water."

"He's the sweetest dog," Boze said. "He's a little scared of people if he doesn't know somebody."

She's worried because the dog is small, has severe anxiety and won't eat without his family.

"Please give my dog back," said Boze, who is offering a reward for the safe return of Blue, no questions asked.

Boze is staying in the Bay Area for now to look for Blue. But because of this ordeal, "it doesn't make me ever want to come back here."