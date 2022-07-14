French bulldog stolen from San Jose Target parking lot reunited with owner

A San Jose woman was reunited with her French bulldog that was stolen as she was loading her car in San Jose.

Dolce was returned Tuesday night after her owner, Quinnesha Powell, issued a plea for the dog's safe return.

Powell shared the update on the dog's Instagram account and thanked everyone for their support in trying to help locate the puppy.

Dolce was snatched from Powell's SUV last Saturday in a north San Jose Target parking lot.

Powell said it happened as she was placing the items she purchased in her car.

She said a woman reached out to her after seeing news reports on the stolen dog and set up a time to return the dog.

It's unclear how the woman came into possession of the animal.

Powell was offering a $10,000 reward for Dolce's safe return, however, no reward was given.