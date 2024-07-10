Yosemite begs visitors not to bury toilet paper on park trails

Yosemite National Park rangers are begging visitors to stop burying toilet paper – and leaving full rolls – on their majestic trails.

That's what the park posted this week – with pictures – showing that some hikers left toilet paper rolls near Rancheria Falls, a wilderness area along the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir.

"Please don't bury toilet paper," the park pleaded on Facebook.

Animals can dig up the toilet paper, which can take up to three years to decompose. Some animals may even use it for nesting material.

"Ew," the park added.

Park officials politely asked visitors to pack out any toilet paper, used or not, out of the wilderness. Toilet paper can be packed in plastic baggies, which can be covered in tape "so you don't have to look it it," the park wrote.

Visitors left toilet paper at Rancheria Falls in Yosemite National Park. Photo: Yosemite

Rancheria Falls in Yosemite National Park. Photo: Yosemite.