Yosemite National Park closed till March 1 due to severe storm

Due to heavy snow and severe winter conditions, Yosemite National Park has decided to close to the public till Wednesday, March 1.

Park officials say travel on all park roads is restricted to administrative traffic only, and they should use El Portal Road, the extension of Highway 140, to access the park.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ YOSEMITE, CA - FEBRUARY 23: Snow blankets Yosemite National Park in California, United States on February 23, 2023 as winter storm alerted in California. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

RELATED: Southern California gets hit with powerful storm bringing rain, mountain snow, gusty winds

On Friday, Big Oak Flat Road, the extension of Highway 120, was closed. People are strongly discouraged to travel to the park, but if you are in the area, tire chains are required on all vehicles.

To find updated road conditions within the park call 209-372-0200 (then press 1 and 1 again). For conditions on the roads outside park boundaries, call the Caltrans phone line at 1-800-427-7623 or visit roads.dot.ca.gov.