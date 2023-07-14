Here's when Yosemite's revered Tioga Road plans to open

If you're longing for serene days in Yosemite's high country, you're going to have to keep waiting.

Yosemite National Park officials announced on Friday that Tioga Road is currently clear of snow, but extensive road damage near the picturesque Olmstead Point will need to be repaired before the road opens to the public.

Damage on Tioga Road near Olmstead Point in Yosemite National Park. | Courtesy of Yosemite National Park

Snow and boulders along the roadside and in parking lots also needs to be cleared, as well as hazardous trees that may fall onto the road.

A torn line at the sewage plants is also holding up the road's opening, park officials announced.

"The wastewater treatment plant cannot operate until the liner is repaired and groundwater level lowers," YNP officials said. "The park is contracting for portable toilets and pumping of vault toilets. Tioga Road will open when sanitation and public safety requirements are met."

Although the steps needed to open the road that leads through the magnificent Tuolumne Meadows seem extensive, park officials hope to open the road by the end of July.

In better news, park officials announced that Glacier Point Road will open 24/7 starting July 15 at 6 a.m.

"Parking at Glacier Point and throughout the park is limited," officials said. "Arrive early in the morning to avoid long delays and full parking lots."