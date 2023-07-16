Yosemite's Pika Fire continues to burn, no containment

The National Park Service said there's still no containment of a wildfire that started more than two weeks ago in Yosemite.

The Pika Fire is burning northwest of North Dome and was started by lightning on June 29.

Images shared by Mark Ruggiero show how much smoke is emitting from the fire.

Firefighters are giving priority to the area closest to Lehamite Creek and Trail.

No injuries have been reported.

In Riverside County, three separate 200-plus acre wildfires broke out within hours of each other Friday, forcing evacuations. The biggest one, labeled the "Rabbit Fire," has stretched to 7,600 acres, according to fire officials.

An Excessive Heat Warning is expected to remain in effect until Wednesday.

