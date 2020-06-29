Expand / Collapse search

Young man dies in Byron rollover accident

By KTVU staff
Contra Costa County
BYRON, Calif. - A young man died in a single rollover accident early Monday morning on Byron Highway in eastern Contra Costa County.

California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched at 2:05 a.m. to a report of a car accident on westbound Byron Highway at Clifton Court Road.

A young man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there, according to the CHP.

The crash is still under investigation but authorities do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a role. 