Young man dies in Byron rollover accident

A young man died in a single rollover accident early Monday morning on Byron Highway in eastern Contra Costa County.

California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched at 2:05 a.m. to a report of a car accident on westbound Byron Highway at Clifton Court Road.

A young man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there, according to the CHP.

The crash is still under investigation but authorities do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a role.