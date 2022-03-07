Young man fatally shot several times near Hayward liquor store

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near a Hayward liquor store on Saturday night.

It happened on the 200 block of A Street at approximately 10:40 p.m., a few blocks away from Cherryland Elementary School.

Deputies said the young man had been shot several times and died at the scene.

ALSO: MMA community defends Cain Velasquez, jailed for attempted murder of child molester

Two suspects fled the scene, and are currently on the loose, according to authorities.

It is unclear whether the suspects knew the victim.

The victim's name has not been released.

Advertisement

ALSO: Shooting at Oakland hotel leaves 3 teens hospitalized