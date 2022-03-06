Shooting at Oakland hotel leaves 3 teens hospitalized

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

The shots rang out at the Oakland Airport Executive Hotel on Hegenberger Road. OPD said they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Authorities said all victims are male, and in their twenties. They are residents of Modesto, Hayward, and Antioch.



Anyone who has information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.

