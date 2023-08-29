Young mom shot to death in Rodeo identified by coroner

A 28-year-old woman was identified as the victim shot to death in Rodeo over the weekend, the coroner's office said Tuesday.

The Contra Costa County Coroner's Office said the victim is Daniella Avila of Concord.

Avila was fatally shot at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Rodeo Drive.

A neighbor told KTVU she saw the victim staggering for help after getting shot.

"She was trying to get help. Got out the car, came up to get help, went back to her car, and collapsed within like 30 seconds," said a neighbor who told KTVU that she knew the victim.

The neighbor mentioned that the victim was in a relationship with her son's best friend and was on her way to visit him when shots were fired at her car a few blocks away.

"They tried to resuscitate her, but she bled out," said the neighbor. "They shot her Mercedes-Benz from the back, two bullet holes, and one hit her neck."

Those said they knew the victim said she had an 8-year-old son.

"She was young, bubbly, trending, she made money, she was a good mom," said a neighbor.

The Contra Costa Sheriff's Office is investigating the homicide and has not provided information on a possible suspect.