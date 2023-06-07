Young person dies in fatal San Jose car collision

A young person died Wednesday morning following a fatal car collision overnight in San Jose.

Information about the death at Rinconada Drive is still very limited but police described the pedestrian as a "juvenile."

Police tweeted about the collision at 1:36 a.m. but did not provide more details.

KTVU witnessed a silver SUV being towed away from the scene.

The area is residential with homes on one side of the street and an apartment complex on the other.

There are rows of tightly packed cars in the area and the speed limit on this road is just 25 miles per hour..

Police have not said how fast the car was traveling at the time of the collision or said what may have caused it.

This marks the 19th fatal collision and the 12th pedestrian death of the year in San Jose.

