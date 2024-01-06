Young woman shot to death in Oakland, another man killed in 1st homicides of year

article

The first weekend of 2024 proved to be deadly for two people this weekend in Oakland; a young woman in her 20s died as well as an adult man who took himself to the hospital and died there, police said.

Oakland police said the first death was reported Saturday just after 5:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of San Leandro Street near Seminary Avenue. When officers got there, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt said a woman in her 20s was driven in a car to Fire Station No. 29 at 1016 66th Avenue seeking help.

Firefighters gave her aid and took her to Highland Hospital, Hunt said, but she died there.

About two hours later, police were called out to the 2900 block of Linden Street at 8:15 p.m., according to Officer Kim Armstead.

Officers went to the scene but no one was there, Armstead said.

The man had gotten himself to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead there by doctors.

These two mark the first and second homicides of 2024.

Last year, Oakland had 126 homicides, including the fatal shooting of Oakland police officer Tuan Le, who was killed on Dec. 26 while responding to a burglary at a cannabis company. Police have made arrests in connection to his death.

Oakland police reported another notable shooting on Sunday just after 6:15 p.m., where people in two cars were shooting at each other in the 1700 block of 55th Avenue. The bullets struck a house but did not find anyone who had been injured. As many as 40 shots might have been fired.

The homicide section of the Oakland Police Department is investigating and is asking anyone with information to contact them at (510) 238-3821 or by the tip line at (510) 238-7950.