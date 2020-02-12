Younger employees more likely to quit for higher paying job without giving notice

article

Younger workers are more likely to up and leave their job for a new opportunity without notifying their current employer, according to a recent report.

Employment agency, Randstad, examined 1,213 people between the ages of 18 and 65 and found that half of the Gen Zers (ages 8 to 23) and millennials (ages 24 to 39) surveyed said they left a job for a higher paying one without the traditional two-week-notice or even notifying their employer that they're leaving.

“We’re actually seeing ‘ghosting’ [by] Gen Z,” Career Builder's CEO Irina Novoselsky told Yahoo Finance. “So they just take a job and do not show up. Or they quit a job and do not let their employer know, they just don't show up and leave a badge.”

Not only are younger workers 'ghosting' employers, but they're taking a bolder approach to salary negotiations. According to Yahoo Finance, nearly 3 in 5 millennials and Gen Zers said they have used a potential job offer as leverage for a pay raise at their current role.

Younger employees want a competitive salary, but that's not all they hope to get out of a job. Those 20-somethings and people in their 30s, want to feel a sense of value in their work, Forbes reports.

There's been a generational shift in the workplace with many millennials and Gen Zers pursuing passion over a paycheck.