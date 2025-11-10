The Brief Veronica Fonseca, 54, and Anthony James Fox, 56, have been charged with murder and burglary in the 1993 killing of 30-year-old Zachary Jackson in unincorporated Hayward, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. Jackson, the father of Fonseca’s then 1-year-old son, was found shot to death in his home on June 17, 1993. The case was reopened in October after new evidence was discovered.



A woman and her former boyfriend have been charged in the cold case killing of her child’s father more than 30 years ago in Hayward.

Suspects identified

What we know:

Veronica Fonseca, 54, and Anthony James Fox, 56, are being held on murder and burglary charges in the 1993 death of 30-year-old Zachary Jackson, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

Fox and Fonseca were dating at the time of Jackson’s death. Fonseca is the mother of Jackson’s then 1-year-old son.

Featured article

Cold case reopened

Dig deeper:

Jackson was found shot to death inside his home on June 17, 1993, in unincorporated Hayward, authorities said.

The case remained unsolved for more than three decades.

In late October, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced it was reopening the murder investigation following the discovery of new evidence.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Zachary Jackson, 30, was found shot to death in his home on June 17, 1993.

Charges filed

Detectives said they believed people in the community had information about those responsible for Jackson’s death.

Two weeks later, the district attorney’s office announced that Fox and Fonseca had been charged in connection with the case.