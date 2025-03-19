Zoox announces voluntary recall of more than 200 vehicles

Foster City-based robotaxi company Zoox announced a voluntary recall of more than 200 vehicles this week.

The ride-hailing service, owned by parent-company Amazon.com, said it agreed to pull 258 of its vehicles out of service due to issues with unexpected hard braking.

This comes after two rear-end collisions that injured two motorcyclists.

Those collisions prompted an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Zoox autonomous ride-hailing service vehicle.

Zoox said the recall involves vehicles equipped with self-driving software versions released before November 5.

"The recalled software is no longer in use, and no Zoox vehicles on the road operate with this software today," the company's statement read.

Zoox announced last November that they had begun testing their robotaxis in San Francisco where they can commonly be seen roaming the streets.