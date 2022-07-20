Zuckerberg Hospital needs help identifying a man in critical condition

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital police say an unidentified man was picked up by the San Francisco Fire Department on July 16 at 8 p.m. from a store at 546 Mission Street.

On Wednesday, Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center asked for the public's help to identify the man, who was admitted in critical condition.

Officials say the patient is approximately 66-years-old, appears to be Caucasian with light brown eyes, is 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Anyone who knows his identity should contact ZSFGH Sheriff’s Department at 628-206-8063.

