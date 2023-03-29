2024’s Best Real Money Online Casinos: Top 10 Casino Sites for BIG Payouts

This content is from our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

What’s the magic formula of the best real money online casino, you ask? For some, it’s bonuses and hundreds of popular games – while other players focus on payout speed and mobile compatibility.

But for us, it’s all of these combined!

Luckily for you, we already did the hard work and we are ready to share our list of the best real money online casinos with you.

The winner is Slots.lv - an excellent option with hundreds of games and up to a $3,000 welcome bonus. Still, there are other worthy contenders worth checking out.

Keep reading to find out more.

Best Real Money Online Casinos

We ranked each of the best real money casinos using the strictest criteria. We considered their bonuses, game variety, user experience, and more to determine which one was the best. Take a look at our individual reviews below to find out more.

1. Slots.lv – Best Online Casino for Real Money Overall

Pros:

$2,000 bonus (up to $3,000 for crypto)

250+ games

Crypto and fiat accepted

Offers hot drop jackpots

Up to $225 for referrals

Referrals are unlimited

Cons:

Fees for certain payment options

Design could be better

Slots.lv impressed us with its game library and a generous welcome bonus for all new players. Let’s take a closer look at what made this casino our number one choice.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

We were happy to find that Slots.lv offers over 250 games from 14 different developers, ensuring that the games are diverse and interesting for all players.

As you’d expect, the majority of the games are online slots. Some of the most popular titles include Hear Me Roar, Luxe 555, Mythic Wolf, and much more.

The library is constantly updated at Slots.lv. The most recent additions include Vikings, Temple of Luxor, Dragon's Scroll XL, TIki Tower, and others.

While this is certainly a slots-heavy online casino, table games fans are surely not ignored here.

If that’s what you’re looking for, you’ll be happy to know that Slots.lv offers several versions of classics such as poker, blackjack, roulette, video poker games, and more.

Slots.lv even offers several specialty online casino games, including various bingo and keno titles.

One slight downside is that some of the games will require a download and can’t be played in a browser.

Whether you like online slots or not, we believe that Slots.lv will undoubtedly have something for you.

Overall, we were impressed with the quality and diversity of the online casino games offered by this online casino.

Bonuses & Promotions: 5/5

Slots.lv has an awesome bonus for all new customers.

Those depositing USD will get a 100% bonus up to $2,000 + 20 free spins on Golden Buffalo. For crypto players, it gets even better with a 200% bonus up to $3,000 + 30 free spins .

On top of this awesome welcome bonus, Slots.lv also offers numerous other rewards for players.

For example, its loyalty program rewards you with points for every game you play, which you can exchange for free spins and more.

Slots.lv also has an unlimited referral bonus, meaning you can bring in as many friends as you want. For every new player you invite, you can score $200 and even an extra $25 if your friend chooses crypto for their first deposit.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

Depositing at Slots.lv is easy and convenient. This casino offers eight different payment methods.

You can use your Visa, MasterCard, or American Express credit cards to deposit in fiat currency.

If you like a faster and more secure option, you can choose crypto and even get extra with your welcome bonus.

Slots.lv accepts most major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, USD Tether, Litecoin, and Ethereum. All of these make Slots.lv rank higher than other online casinos for real money.

>> Score up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses [Slots.lv]

2. BetOnline – Best Online Real Money Casino for Table Games

Pros:

$3,000 casino bonus

$1,000 sports welcome bonus

Over two decades online

Over 350+ games

Many altcoins accepted

Cons:

Some games are not available on mobile

Credit/debit card fees

BetOnline has been in business for 25+ years. It has had enough time to establish itself as a fixture in the online gambling world and to attract devoted players from all over the globe.

Let's see what the fuss is all about.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

We were pleased to discover a game library of over 350 games from six different developers, including industry heavyweights such as BetSoft.

Over 250 titles await online slots fans, including some of the most popular games such as Genie's Riches, Jungle Stripes, Call of Zeus, Lava Gold, and many more!

BetOnline also offers various versions of poker, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and many other table games.

The specialty games category at BetOnline includes games like Millionaire Jackpot, Casino Solitaire, Spin 2 Win, Punt, Keno Fortunes, and several others. The live dealer games offered by BetOnline include various versions of blackjack and other classic table games.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.5/5

BetOnline treats all new customers with a 100% casino bonus of up to $1,000 on your first deposit that you can claim with the code BETCASINO. You can get this offer two more times on your following two deposits and claim a total of $3,000 in bonuses if you max out.

This casino doesn’t stop there and will reward you for every reload you make to your account.

The bonus amount depends on your preferred payment method. Fiat users can get a 25% bonus for at least a $50 deposit up to $250.

When you choose to deposit with crypto, your reload bonus will be even more — 35% for as little as $20, going all the way up to $350.

Banking Options: 4.6/5

BetOnline understands how important it is to give its customers the option of selecting from various payment methods.

You have many options if you want to deposit in fiat currency, including VISA, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover.

Alternatively, money can be transferred using wire transfers, RIA, or MoneyGram.

If you’re a crypto fan, consider yourself lucky since BetOnline is one of the best crypto gambling sites out there.

This real money casino site accepts more than ten cryptocurrencies, including some of the most well-known ones like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, and many more.

We must point out that credit and debit card deposits are subject to a 9.75 processing fee, so please choose your preferred payment method with caution.

Several other fiat payment options, as well as all cryptocurrencies, have no fees.

>> Claim a 100% bonus up to $1,000 [BetOnline]

3. Cafe Casino – Top Online Casino Real Money Site for Bonuses

Cafe Casino- Best Bonuses of All Real Money Online Casino

Pros:

Over 250 games

350% sign-up offer worth up to $2,500

Offers new bonuses weekly

$100 referral bonus

Support available 24/7

Cons:

Fewer cryptos accepted

Website may be slow to load when overcrowded

Cafe Casino's hefty welcome bonus, combined with a library of popular games, earned it a spot on our list of the best online gambling sites .

Let’s take a closer look and see what it has to offer.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

Cafe Casino offers a library of over 250 online casino games. They are from some of the top developers in the business, ensuring a high-quality experience for the players.

At Cafe Casino, you will find popular slot titles, including Tiki Tower, Lady's Magic Charms, Rumpel Thrill Spins, and many more.

If you enjoy hot drop jackpots, you'll be thrilled to see Reels of Fortune, Temple of Athena, Golden Buffalo, and many other beloved classics with incredible jackpots.

Table game connoisseurs can look forward to playing roulette, baccarat, poker, and many other online casino games that Cafe Casino offers.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.6/5

Like many other best online casinos on our list, you’ll get a different welcome bonus depending on which payment method you choose.

If you deposit in fiat currency, you will receive a 250% deposit match bonus up to $1,500.

Crypto users are rewarded even more at Cafe Casino. Make your first deposit in cryptocurrency and get a 350% match up to $2,500 .

In addition to the generous welcome bonus, this real money online casino offers a referral bonus of $100 and a loyalty program focused on collecting and exchanging points for free spins.

Banking Options: 4.7/5

As you might have guessed based on the welcome bonus terms, this casino site accepts both crypto and fiat currencies.

You can choose between a total of 9 different payment options. You can use your Visa, MasterCard, and American Express credit cards to make deposits in fiat currency.

If you want to get a higher welcome bonus, you can deposit in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, or Ethereum.

>> Get a 350% deposit match of up to $2,500 [Cafe Casino]

4. Ignition – Best Real Money Casino Online for Poker

Ignition- Best Real Money Online for Poker

Pros:

Welcome bonus up to $3,000

250+ casino games + virtual sports betting

Casino from 10+ developers

Wide range of poker games

Low wagering requirement

Cons:

No e-wallets

Fees on fiat banking options

When it comes to poker, most online gamblers will tell you that Ignition is their first choice.

If you have been gambling online, you have probably heard about Ignition’s poker tournaments. Let's see what this real money casino site has in store for us.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

The Ignition library consists of over 250 casino games sourced from 10 different developers.

While Ignition is best known for its table games — poker in particular — we’ve found that it has so much more to offer.

Online slots titles comprise over 20% of the game library, filled with popular favorites.

When it comes to live casino games, Ignition does not disappoint. Here you’ll find over 30 live dealer games, including different versions of blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and poker.

We have found that Ignition lives up to its name as the best real money online casino for poker.

You’ll find many different iterations of this classic casino game and many tournaments hosted by Ignition throughout the year. On top of all this, Ignition also offers virtual sports betting on horse and car races.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.5/5

This online casino real money site offers all new players a welcome bonus in two parts.

You can use half of your bonus on poker and the other half on the rest of the real money games. In total, new players can receive up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses if they deposit using crypto.

On the other hand, the bonus for Fiat currency users is capped at $2,000.

No matter which payment method you choose, the welcome bonus at Ignition comes with a low wagering requirement of 25x.

Another online casino bonus that caught our eye here is the referral program.

It’s unlimited, so you can invite as many people as you want and get extra to play real money games.

For each friend you refer, you can receive $100 or an extra $25 if they deposit in crypto.

Banking Options: 4.6/5

Ignition accepts both crypto and fiat payments. You can make deposits using popular cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether. It’s one of the best crypto casinos we found!

If you’d like to deposit using fiat currency, you can use your Visa, MasterCard, and American Express credit cards.

Keep in mind that card payments come with a processing fee.

When you consider the bigger bonus for crypto payments and the fact that they have no fees and are generally faster and more secure, we strongly recommend going with crypto over fiat.

>> Get up to $3,000 welcome offer [Ignition]

5. Red Dog – Best Online Casino Real Money App for Mobile

Red Dog- Best Real Money Online Casino for Mobile

Pros:

Offers free demos for games

Library of 200+ titles

Payouts have no charges

Awesome mobile compatibility

Cons:

Higher minimum withdrawal

Could use more banking options

Red Dog has earned a spot on our list thanks to its fantastic welcome bonus, extensive game catalog, and free demos for all games.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

There is something for everyone at Red Dog. This real money casino offers over 200 games, most of which are high-quality real money online slots with various themes and jackpots

The table game library includes different types of poker, roulette, and more.

Red Dog hasn’t forgotten about specialty games either and offers several different board casino games and shooting titles for real money.

Powered by Visionary iGaming, one of the leaders in the industry, Red Dog also has numerous live games.

You can play all Red Dog real money casino games on the go on your mobile phone, as it’s fully optimized for compact use.

By far, our favorite feature of this online real money casino is that it offers free demos for all its games.

This allows players to play for free to try out different casino games before going ahead and wagering real money.

Bonuses & Promotions: 5/5

Red Dog has a fantastic welcome bonus for all newcomers. By signing up, you can receive up to an 8,000 welcome bonus once you sign up at Red Dog.

This real money online casino also offers bonuses available at all times.

You can score a 120%, 135%, and 160% match on your deposits of $30, $75, and $150, respectively. In addition, Neosurf or BTC deposits get an extra 25%.

Aside from such fantastic deposit match bonuses, Red Dog offers promotions for new releases on a regular basis. You can get free spins to try out new titles, so keep an eye out for that.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

This online casino real money site accepts fiat and crypto deposits. You can deposit in fiat using MasterCard and Visa cards. Or you can opt to use a Flexepin voucher to top up your account.

This online casino accepts some of the most popular cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

One minor drawback is that the minimum withdrawal amount at Red Dog is $150, and you can only withdraw up to $2,500 per transaction.

>> Score up to $8,000 welcome bonus [Red Dog]

Top Online Real Money Casinos – Our Ranking Criteria

We have tried our best to encapsulate everything that an average online gambler looks for when searching for the best real money online casino.

Let’s look closely at the criteria we used to rate the online casinos on our list.

Game Selection: We know the importance of a good real money online casino game library. It’s not just about the number of casino games available but the variety and quality as well.

Bonuses & Promotions: A welcome bonus is something that can make or break an online casino. It’s essential to pay attention to the deposit match bonus amount and the percentage when determining the best one.

Banking Options: All the bells and whistles that a real money casino has can fade in the absence of a decent selection of payment options. We made sure to include the casinos that offer diverse and fair payment methods to their customers.

Why Is Slots.lv the Best Online Casino Site for Real Money?

After searching far and wide for the best real money online casino, we have selected Slots.lv as the best of the best. Here are a few reasons why:

Vast Game Library: This real money online casino has distinguished itself from the others thanks to its impressive game library of over 250 casino games from several different developers. At Slots.lv, you’ll find many beloved classic online slots and hot-drop jackpot titles. Despite the name of this real money online casino, the selection of table games is quite impressive as well.

Fantastic Bonus: Out of all the real money online casinos on our list, Slots.lv has one of the best welcome bonuses when factoring in the bonus amount and deposit match percentage. On their initial cryptocurrency deposit, all new players are eligible to receive a 300% match up to $1,500 and a total of $7,500 split over the first few deposits.

Unlimited Referrals: Slots.lv offers you a chance to score up to $225 for each friend you invite to play at this real money online casino. The best part is that you can invite as many people as you want and you’ll be rewarded each time.

Why Should I Use the Best Online Casino Real Money Sites?

We have found that novice online gamblers often wonder why it’s better to gamble at online casino sites versus at traditional, brick-and-mortar casinos.

Let’s show you why it’s better to be an online player:

Promotions Galore: The best thing that sets apart reputable online casinos from their brick-and-mortar counterparts is, hands down, bonuses. You won’t find yourself in a casino where you’ll be offered a bonus or free spins. That’s different at online real money casinos, where you can get exciting deposit match bonuses and many other perks.

Security and Comfort: When gambling at a real money online casino, you can be in the comfort of your own home. In addition, you get more security with your data, and you can keep yourself anonymous from other users.

Variety of Games: At a traditional casino, you will only get a few dozen slot machines if you’re lucky. At real money online casinos, you get hundreds, if not thousands, of online slot games. The selection is similarly more diverse when it comes to table games. At online casino gaming sites, you can play various versions of classic table games, whereas their real-life counterparts might only offer one or two versions at most.

Best Real Money Online Casinos – FAQ

What Are the Best Casino Games Online for Real Money?

It’s your best bet to go with a game that you actually enjoy when playing at real money online casinos.

If you’re skilled in table games such as blackjack and poker, you can increase your chances of winning. For enthusiasts of blackjack and poker, discover the ultimate gaming experience at the best blackjack sites online Alternatively, you can stick with pure luck and try out slot titles.

What Are the Best Online Casinos for Real Money?

Based on our research, Slots.lv is the best online casino that pays real money. We ranked it based on the number of casino games available, the welcome bonus, and other promotions, as well as the variety and quality of payment options.

What Are the Benefits of Playing at Casinos Online That Pay Real Money?

Playing at online casino sites for real money can be rewarding as they often offer generous welcome bonuses, hundreds of casino games for real money, and safe payment methods.

Wagering and winning real money from the comfort of your own home is an awesome feeling you can’t replace.

How Long Do Withdrawals Take at Real Money Online Casinos?

Most online casinos for real money process withdrawal requests fairly quickly. Depending on your preferred payout method, it can take anywhere from a few minutes to several weeks.

In general, crypto payments are much faster (and more secure!) compared to traditional currencies.

Are Real Money Casinos Online Safe?

Yes, as long as you use licensed and reputable sites, such as the ones listed here, real money online casinos are safe to use.

We know it can be difficult to tell the difference between regulated online casinos and scams in this day and age. That’s why we have ensured that all of the online casinos on our list are safe to use and pay real money.

Top 5 Legit Online Casinos That Pay Real Money – Quick Comparison

Here’s a reminder of what the top 5 real money online casinos have to offer:

Slots.lv : A heaven for all online slots fans, this real money online casino is our top pick thanks to its awesome game library and a mindblowing welcome bonus of up to $3,000.

BetOnline : This real money online casino offers a 50% deposit match welcome bonus along with generous reload bonuses. And aside from casino games, you can also bet on sports.

Cafe Casino : You’ll be impressed with this online casino’s library of over 250 real money casino games and a generous welcome bonus of 250% for fiat users or a 350% match for crypto enthusiasts. Join today and deposit using crypto to get up to a $2,500 bonus on your first deposit. Discover the allure of popular bitcoin casinos with Cafe Casino's diverse gaming options.

Ignition : If you play online casino games that require skill, look no further than Ignition — the best place on the Internet for poker. This casino site also offers a generous welcome bonus of up to $3,000. Join today to claim it.

Red Dog : This online casino offers free demos for all real money casino games and an awesome 240% welcome bonus for newcomers. Plus, you’ll also be rewarded with 40 free spins for signing up. Click here to claim your welcome bonus now.

How to Play the Best Online Casino Games That Pay Real Money

Wondering how to get your real money online casino account up and running? Follow our guide below and you’ll be playing casino games in no time!

Step 1: Choose a Real Money Casino Online

Choose one of our listed online casino apps or visit Slots.lv , our top pick

Click the Join Now button

A sign-up form will appear

Step 2: Create an Account

Provide your name and date of birth

Type in your phone number and email address

Choose your preferred currency

Check the box to agree to the TOS

Click on register

Step 3: Verify Your Account

Locate an email in your inbox

Follow the instructions in the email

Verify your email address

Verify your phone number by entering a code you received in SMS

Complete the KYC procedure before depositing

Step 4: Deposit and Play Real Money Casino Games

Sign into your account

Go to your profile

Select your wallet

Choose your payment method

Deposit however much you’d like

Claim your welcome bonus

Play your favorite casino games and gamble responsibly

Ready to Start Playing the Best Real Money Online Casino Games?

We have found and assessed some of the best places to play casino games and win real money at online casinos currently available on the market.

Undoubtedly, Slots.lv is the best of the best, thanks to its impressive game library and a generous welcome bonus.

Depending on what you’re looking for, you can select any of the other real money online casino gaming sites on our list and play there instead. Just remember to gamble responsibly!



DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 18+ only.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help: