10 Best Tax Relief Companies in 2024: Ratings & Reviews

This content was provided by our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Dealing with a colossal tax obligation can be an immense stress source, particularly when facing financial difficulties. The good news is that professional services are out there to assist individuals burdened with thousands of dollars in debt to the IRS.

Tax relief companies have a team of skilled tax professionals who specialize in negotiating payment arrangements with the IRS and state tax agencies. They can help you explore various options, such as installment plans or temporary suspension of collections during periods of financial hardship ("currently not collectible" status).

This article will explore the best tax relief companies based on availability, cost-effectiveness, and customer feedback. If you want to learn more about these companies and how they can alleviate your tax burdens, keep reading!

Top 10 Picks for Tax Relief Companies

Larson Tax Relief – Best Tax Relief Service Overall

With a wide range of business tax services available, Larson Tax Relief is the ideal choice for resolving payroll and federal tax problems, conflicts with revenue officers, and worker classification concerns.

They specialize in relieving personal IRS tax debt and corporate tax difficulties. Additionally, they offer assistance in delaying or preventing bank levies. Larson Tax Relief has received numerous positive reviews on customer review sites, particularly for its exceptional business tax services.

They have the expertise to handle all aspects of business tax preparation, including paperwork related to payroll taxes and corporate income taxes. This is particularly beneficial for small business owners or those with limited accounting departments who require additional support.

Choose Larson Tax Relief for expert assistance with your business and corporate tax debt relief needs. Their comprehensive range of services ensures that all your taxation challenges are addressed effectively and efficiently. Don't let financial burdens overwhelm you. Let Larson Tax Relief guide you toward a more secure financial future.

Pros

For new customers, there’s a 15-day money-back guarantee

Assistance is provided in resolving intricate business tax situations, including tax liens or accounts receivable levies

Free consultations are available

Cons

The 15-day guarantee might be insufficient for significant tax debt problems

Bilingual service is not available

A minimum tax debt of $20,000 is required

Anthem Tax Services – Best for State Taxes

Anthem Tax Services offers a wide range of services, which include assistance with IRS tax debt relief and corporate tax preparation.

The company provides help with the application process for various IRS tax debt relief programs, such as offers in compromise (OIC), innocent spouse relief, and the "currently not collectible" status.

Additionally, Anthem goes beyond what other companies offer by assisting with wage garnishments and releasing tax levies.

Anthem's refund policy is one of the strongest in the industry regarding tax debt relief. If they cannot achieve any form of resolution from the IRS, including reducing payments or forgiving debts, they will provide a full refund.

It’s important to note that this guarantee does not cover the initial investigation fee. The fee typically starts at $350, depending on the details of each case.

Pros

No time-limit money-back guarantee

Specialized tax relief services designed for truck drivers

Instances of resolved cases within as little as one week have been reported by some customers

Cons

Some customers have mentioned inadequate communication on cases that go beyond one week

Community Tax Relief – Most Affordable Fees

Community Tax provides complimentary consultations and affordable investigation fees, ranging from $295 to $500.

The primary focus of Community Tax is on providing relief for IRS tax debt, although they offer limited assistance with state taxes.

Like other companies in this field, Community Tax assists clients with various applications, including installment agreements and offers in compromise, but does not handle innocent spouse relief cases.

What sets Community Tax apart from many others on our list is their ability to provide bilingual assistance online and through their representatives. In addition to their tax debt relief services, they offer tax filing, bookkeeping, and business accounting services.

Clients can schedule free consultations with them, and the company's A+ BBB rating is backed by numerous positive reviews and a quick response time toward resolving customer complaints.

Pros

Services available in both English and Spanish

Reasonable initial fees

Tax planning services mitigate the risk of future tax problems

Cons

Lack of upfront fee details

Restricted options for state tax debt relief

Optima Tax Relief – Best for IRS Audit Representation

Optima Tax Relief stands out in the industry with its exclusive mobile application. This app serves a dual purpose as it enables users to file their tax extension for free while also guiding the handling of IRS notices.

The company specializes in various IRS and state tax relief options, catering to various needs. They offer services such as payment plans and filings for those deemed "currently not collectible". Their team comprises different types of tax professionals, including enrolled agents, tax attorneys, and CPAs.

One notable feature of Optima is its unique app that grants access to complimentary assessments for any IRS collection notice you receive. Additionally, it assists you in requesting an extension on your tax filing deadline.

With Optima's comprehensive expertise and innovative technology at your disposal, navigating the complexities of taxation becomes easier than ever before.

Read: Optima Tax Relief Review

Pros

The proprietary app offers a complimentary assessment of collection notices

Free consultations are available

A clearly outlined tax resolution process sets realistic expectations for the outcome of your case

Cons

A minimum tax debt of $10,000 is necessary

The 15-day money-back guarantee is shorter than that offered by competitors

Tax Defense Network – Best for Bilingual Services

Tax Defense Network is the leading tax relief company offering bilingual services in both Spanish and English. What sets them apart is their availability to assist customers online and over the phone with representatives fluent in both languages.

Unlike many competitors, Tax Defense Network accepts tax debt as low as $5,000, making their services accessible to a wider range of individuals.

In addition to providing comprehensive IRS and state tax debt relief options such as payment plans, offers in compromise, and innocent spouse relief, Tax Defense Network also specializes in business tax solutions.

They offer close corporate filing services for businesses needing permanent shutdowns. Moreover, their educational resources go beyond what other companies provide. They offer useful tools like offer-in-compromise calculators and tax withholding calculators.

With Tax Defense Network's commitment to bilingual services and diverse solutions for individuals and businesses alike, it's no wonder they’re considered the best choice for those seeking effective tax relief assistance.

Pros

Extensive selection of services for tax debt relief and preparation

Comprehensive resources for learning about taxes

Completely fluent in both languages assistance

Cons

3-day money-back guarantee

Fortress Tax Relief – Best for Large Tax Debt

Many tax relief companies determine their fees by taking a percentage of the total amount you owe to the IRS. However, this can result in an excessive cost that doesn't necessarily reflect the actual time and effort required to resolve a case involving higher debt.

For instance, resolving a $20,000 debt may not take twice as long as resolving a $10,000 debt. Fortress Tax Relief takes a different approach by providing quotes based on estimated time requirements. The hourly rates for their attorneys range from $100 to $200 per hour.

You will likely pay much less than percentage-based tax relief companies if you have significant tax debt. Of course, obtaining multiple quotes from different companies is always wise to ensure you get the best deal possible.

Fortress Tax Relief offers an extensive customer service guarantee as one of its additional advantages. If you have an ongoing case, their customer service team commits to responding to your phone calls and emails within a maximum of two business days.

If they fail to fulfill this commitment on more than one occasion, you will be entitled to a $100 account credit for each subsequent instance.

Pros

There’s no fee structure based on a percentage

Provides a guarantee of excellent customer service with financial benefits

Deals with state tax obligations in every one of the 50 states

Cons

Tax debt that exceeds $10,000 as a minimum requirement

Lacking accreditation from any professional associations

Restricted options for business assistance

Precision Tax – Best for Transparency and Attention

Precision Tax Relief has emerged as a leading tax relief company, surpassing others in various aspects, according to our analysis. One of the key factors that sets them apart is their 30-day money-back guarantee, which happens to be one of the longest in the industry.

When it comes to pricing, Precision Tax Relief follows a flat-rate fee structure that is discussed during a free consultation. The only scenario where your fee might increase is if there are changes in the scope of work due to new information not provided during the initial consultation.

Payment options are flexible and include both lump-sum payments and zero-interest payment plans. Unlike some other companies, Precision Tax Relief does not have a minimum debt requirement for clients.

However, after speaking with their customer service department, we discovered that their base service fee may not benefit taxpayers who owe less than $10,000 without any additional variables considered.

They selectively take on cases based on whether or not they believe they can provide worthwhile debt relief services while considering their own fees.

Pros

Provides a 30-day money-back guarantee

Employs an all-inclusive flat-rate fee

Customer service is accessible through phone, text, email, and live chat

Established in 1967

Cons

Does not address individual state tax debt independently

Lacks representation for tax audits

Offers limited online resources

Liberty Tax - Best for Avoiding Tax Debt in the Future

While Liberty Tax provides various tools for tax preparation and future liability avoidance, it’s not solely focused on tax debt relief services. In today's increasingly digital landscape, where more individuals are filing their own returns, many people find themselves in challenging situations.

However, Liberty Tax stands out as one of the top companies offering assistance in this area by providing free reviews of your tax return, support for both online and in-person filing options, and much more.

Given its primary focus on preparation services rather than debt relief specifically, Liberty Tax has partnered with the reputable provider Community Tax to handle those needs.

As you may recall, Community Tax offers extensive programs designed to address federal and state tax debts. These include solutions for issues such as wage garnishment, tax liens, payroll taxes, extensions, and other related matters.

Pros

Fast page loading

Includes content on self-employment

Effective review process

Provides excellent mobile accessibility

Cons

Poor user experience

Inadequate help content

Limited context-sensitive help

Unconventional navigation

Tax Hardship Center – Best for Tax Preparation

Tax Hardship Center has earned a spot on this list thanks to its exceptional customer reviews on the Better Business Bureau (BBB). They assist with various tax-related challenges, including tax liens, penalties, overdue taxes, payroll taxes, and wage garnishments.

Furthermore, this company provides a wide range of tax preparation services. Tax Hardship Center is capable of handling past and current due taxes for individuals and businesses.

One notable feature offered by Tax Hardship Center is their 14-day money-back guarantee. If you find yourself unsatisfied with their services within the first two weeks, they will refund all fees paid. Additionally, there’s no set limit on the tax debt they can assist with.

Pros

Complimentary consultation

Services for tax preparation

No minimum tax debt requirement

Cons

Minimum debt requirement of $10,000

14-day money-back guarantee

TaxSlayer - Best Tax Relief Software

TaxSlayer's story started 1965 as Rhodes-Murphy & Co. in Augusta, Georgia. Since then, it has transformed from offering traditional tax preparation services to creating customized tax software for professionals in the industry.

TaxSlayer provides user-friendly software enabling individuals to file taxes without leaving their homes.

Incurring additional taxes, penalties, and interest can lead to tax debt, which can be overwhelming when dealing with the IRS. However, TaxSlayer is dedicated to helping individuals navigate through this difficult time with their expertise and support.

Pros

Do-it-yourself approach for tax relief

Budget-friendly prices

No minimum debt required

Cons

No reimbursement for utilizing their program

It may require some time to grasp the software's usage

Mixed and low ratings online

Our Ranking Methodology for the Best Tax Relief Services

With great care and meticulousness, we embarked on the mission of choosing the top tax relief company. Understanding the importance of selecting a reliable and dependable tax relief firm, we developed an all-encompassing set of criteria to guide our selection process.

The subsequent explanation details the specific factors we considered to identify the most exceptional tax relief companies available.

Reputation and Credibility : The company's standing and credibility within the industry is a pivotal determinants in my selection process. We scrutinized the company's operational tenure, seeking tangible proof of a commendable track record. Critical to this evaluation were reviews, testimonials, and ratings emanating from esteemed sources.

Licensing and Accreditation : Our priority rested on companies possessing proper licensing and accreditation from relevant regulatory bodies. A tax relief company of repute should hold requisite licenses to navigate the intricacies of the tax resolution realm. This criterion guaranteed adherence to industry norms and regulations.

Expertise and Qualifications : The qualifications and acumen of the company's personnel, encompassing tax attorneys, enrolled agents, and certified public accountants, assumed paramount significance. We meticulously assessed the company's personnel's educational background, certifications, and professional experience to ascertain their proficiency in addressing intricate tax matters.

Range of Services : Our evaluation extended to appraising the array of services proffered by each tax relief entity. Preeminent companies were expected to furnish a comprehensive suite of services, encompassing tax negotiation, IRS audit representation, penalty abatement, tax lien, levy assistance, and offering in-compromise services. A diverse service portfolio underscored the company's adeptness in handling multifarious tax-related challenges.

Customized Solutions : We sought out companies capable of delivering tailored and individualized solutions that meet each client's requirements. A standardized approach found no favor; the company was expected to thoroughly assess each client's circumstances and formulate a strategy accordingly.

Transparent Pricing : Transparency in pricing constituted a pivotal consideration. We favored companies that presented lucid and upfront pricing structures devoid of concealed fees or unforeseen charges. Such transparency engendered confidence in clients, assuring them of a fair and forthright transaction.

Customer Service and Communication : Exceptional customer service stood as another indispensable criterion. Our assessment included gauging the responsiveness and accessibility of the company's representatives. Punctual communication and a steadfast commitment to keeping clients apprised throughout the process were attributes highly prized.

Success Rate : The company's track record in resolving tax issues for its clientele was carefully considered. A lofty success rate signified a robust history of securing favorable outcomes for clients.

Ethical Practices : Ethical comportment was non-negotiable. We ensured that tax relief companies adhered unwaveringly to ethical standards in their interactions with clients and tax authorities. Any trace of unethical practices raised immediate concerns.

Client Satisfaction: In conclusion, we perused client feedback and testimonials to gauge overall satisfaction. Positive reviews and testimonials from previous clients provided valuable insights into the company's ability to fulfill its commitments.

Best Tax Relief Services – Buyer’s Guide

What Is Tax Relief?

Tax debt relief encompasses various strategies and measures designed to assist individuals in paying off or reducing their tax obligations.

Originally, the term referred to policies aimed at lessening the tax burden for companies and individuals. However, it now commonly includes payment plans, settlements (referred to as offers-in-compromise), as well as wage garnishments.

While state and federal tax collectors offer similar options, local regulations can differ significantly. It’s crucial to consult your state's comptroller's office for specific available alternatives.

It’s worth noting that negotiating these options directly with the IRS is possible for anyone. Nonetheless, there are instances where hiring professionals proves beneficial.

Tax relief companies, or tax resolution firms, leverage their understanding of federal and state laws to review your documents and financial situation to identify the most suitable course of action. This typically involves filing paperwork and communicating with the IRS on your behalf.

Some companies employ tax attorneys who can act as intermediaries during negotiations with the government in particularly complex cases.

How Do Tax Relief Companies Work?

Tax relief companies collaborate with the IRS to assist taxpayers in reducing their outstanding tax liabilities. However, it’s important to acknowledge that individuals can achieve similar outcomes by directly communicating with the IRS.

The primary distinction is that reputable tax relief companies employ seasoned professionals with extensive knowledge of tax legislation. This expertise enables them to handle intricate cases involving substantial amounts of debt adeptly.

For example, if your tax debt primarily stems from missed payments in the previous year, it may be more beneficial for you to contact the IRS since there’s little personally these companies can accomplish that you cannot.

Suppose your tax debt case encompasses multiple bank accounts, assets, years of unpaid taxes, and other factors complicating your tax situation.

In that case, a tax relief company can assist you by organizing your documents and determining the most favorable options. In rare instances, they may even uncover overlooked details that could lead to negotiations for a reduced tax bill.

For individuals with tax debts below $10,000, negotiating directly with the IRS might be more advantageous. Most tax relief companies typically require a minimum debt of $10,000 or higher.

Moreover, if your debt falls below this threshold, paying off the IRS in installments may be more beneficial than adding to your financial burden by engaging in costly tax relief services.

However, it’s important to recognize that everyone's circumstances are unique. Suppose you believe you require assistance with taxes. Regardless of the size of your debt, many tax relief firms offer complimentary consultations as an initial step toward finding solutions for you.

Common Tax Problems

Tax issues encompass various problems arising from errors made while filing taxes or even neglecting to file a tax return. Here are several explanations of the prevalent tax problems that can be resolved by professional tax relief companies.

Back Taxes

Unpaid taxes arise from either failure to file tax forms or errors during the filing process. These unpaid taxes can accumulate interest, resulting in overwhelming tax debt. To stay informed about the latest penalty interest rates, it’s crucial to consult the IRS website regularly.

One effective method to prevent back taxes is by utilizing tax preparation software. If you require assistance with your tax filing, read our informative article on the top-rated tax software options available.

Wage Garnishments

When the time comes to pay your taxes, the IRS will send you a sequence of collection notifications. Suppose you choose to ignore these notifications for an extended period of time. In that case, the IRS may collect certain parts of your outstanding debt by deducting them directly from your salary.

Your employer is provided with Publication 1494 to calculate how much of your wages can be protected from garnishment based on factors such as your marital status and number of dependents. Generally, garnishment will continue until the debt has been fully paid off; however, tax relief companies might be able to help by arranging alternative payment options.

Tax Liens

Like wage garnishment, the IRS issues a public notice to financial institutions and other relevant parties, asserting their authority to collect proceeds from personal property sales ahead of other creditors.

Tax Levies

In a more extreme version of a tax lien, known as a tax levy, the IRS is exercising its legal authority to take possession of your assets to satisfy your outstanding debt.

Tax Audits

If the IRS detects inconsistencies in your tax returns, they may opt to conduct an audit on you. Although audits can target anyone, individuals with higher incomes, particularly those earning $10 million or above, are more likely to be audited.

How Much Do Tax Relief Companies Charge?

Considering the intricate nature of tax relief services, it can be stated confidently that costs vary significantly from case to case. There are two commonly used pricing structures: a percentage-based approach and flat hourly rates. The most economical choice depends on the magnitude of your tax debt and the complexity of your situation.

Typically, companies operating on a percentage basis charge between 10% and 15% of your total tax debt. If your debt is $10,000 (often the minimum required by many companies), you should anticipate paying at least $1,000 to $1,500.

Conversely, opting for a company that charges a flat hourly fee might prove more cost-effective if you owe a considerable amount but have a relatively simple case. Average hourly rates for tax relief companies range between $240 and $1000.

Some companies have different prices for their various services. For example, they might have a fixed rate of $300 for a basic investigation. Still, the cost could go up to $1,000 if you decide to pursue a specific tax relief option like an offer in compromise (OIC), which allows you to settle your tax debt for less than the original amount owed.

Because of these variations in pricing, it’s crucial to ask the company for as much information as possible before entering into any agreements.

You should request written quotes detailing potential additional fees and available payment methods. Taking these steps will help ensure transparency and avoid any surprises down the line.

Tax Debt Relief Options

To effectively rephrase the provided text, it’s crucial to ensure that no four consecutive words are identical between the original and reworded paragraphs. Maintaining the text's overall meaning and main points is also essential, albeit with different wording.

The IRS provides several tax debt relief options directly to individuals. It's worth noting that certain state agencies may also offer similar programs for local taxes. Before considering tax relief companies, it’s advisable to check the IRS website or contact a representative over the phone for additional information regarding these options.

It's important to remember that most private companies offering tax resolution services will review your case details and determine the best option based on their findings. However, they cannot access exclusive information beyond what you can obtain nor guarantee specific results.

If your tax situation is relatively straightforward without multiple sources of income or a complex stock portfolio. It’s generally more beneficial to communicate directly with the IRS. The following are some of the available tax debt resolution options they offer:

Offers in Compromise

Offers in compromise provide a means of resolving your tax debt by paying less than the total amount owed. The IRS considers factors such as your ability to pay, income, expenses, and assets to determine eligibility.

According to the IRS, offers in compromise are only considered when there’s a belief that collecting a lower amount is the most feasible option "within a reasonable amount of time." This makes it one of the least frequently offered choices for settling tax obligations.

Innocent Spouse Relief

In tax debt relief, a provision comes into play when your current or former spouse makes an oversight while filing taxes. The concept of innocent spouse relief offers you protection from any penalties that could arise due to these errors in filing.

However, it’s important to note that this option can only be pursued if the IRS concludes you had no reasonable means of being aware of these omissions.

Installment Agreement

If you cannot pay your tax debt in one lump sum, the IRS may provide you with an option called an installment agreement or installment plan. This allows you to make payments towards your debt over a period of time.

Two installment agreements are available: short-term, 180 days or less, and long-term, which involve monthly payments until your debt is fully paid off.

While there’s no specific amount you must owe to be eligible for an installment agreement, online applications are accepted for amounts up to $50,000 (long-term) or $100,000 (short-term). This makes it a popular and easily accessible choice for individuals looking to negotiate directly with the IRS.

Penalty Abatement

Often referred to as "first-time penalty abatement," this tax relief alternative is typically accessible for minor tax penalties, such as not making a payment on a solitary tax return or overlooking a filing deadline.

The primary qualification for this relief is having no penalties in the preceding three tax years. However, you must have also submitted or requested an extension for your current taxes.

Currently Not Collectible

Presently, the designation of not collectible (CNC) status denotes an agreement between you and the IRS that acknowledges your inability to pay your outstanding taxes.

Generally, you can request CNC status if paying your taxes would excessively burden your essential living expenses. This includes situations where you struggle to cover crucial bills like utilities, rent, or mortgage payments or even have insufficient funds for basic groceries due to your tax debt.

If granted CNC status by the IRS, a yearly assessment of your financial situation will be conducted until it is determined that you can repay your debt. Furthermore, any future tax refunds received may be utilized towards reducing the amount owed while in CNC status.

Other Services Offered by Tax Relief Companies

Audit Defense

Certain authorized tax experts will assist you if your tax returns are subjected to an audit. Consider it in the same way as car insurance. You pay the tax professional an extra fee upfront, and they commit to helping you resolve any potential future tax audits, typically for up to three years.

Alternatives to Using Tax Debt Relief Companies

Direct Negotiation With the IRS

If you have a relatively small tax debt, typically under $10,000, it may be worth considering negotiating directly with the IRS. If completing your tax returns is a simple task, applying for one of the IRS's programs designed to relieve tax debts could be more cost-effective than hiring a company specializing in this area.

Tax Relief Lawyers

If you find that your tax debt situation is complex, it may be beneficial to seek assistance from tax relief attorneys. It's important to note that not all tax debt relief companies employ lawyers specializing in tax debt relief.

Unlike CPAs or enrolled agents, a tax attorney possesses specialized knowledge and skills, which can be particularly valuable if your case involves the possibility of criminal charges.

Tax Debt Relief Programs

The Fresh Start Program, also called the Fresh Start Initiative, is a comprehensive set of guidelines designed to enhance accessibility to tax debt relief. Rather than providing a singular form of relief, the initiative aims to lower the eligibility criteria for various IRS relief programs.

Significant changes have been made to income calculations for determining offers-in-compromise eligibility. The IRS now takes into consideration only certain factors:

One year's worth of prospective earnings applies to offers remunerated within five months or less, a reduction from the previous standard of four years.

Additionally, offers compensated over a period ranging from six to 24 months will now be assessed based on two years of future income, marking a departure from the prior norm of five years.

Nevertheless, all offers must be completely paid off within a span of 24 months from the day they’re accepted. Companies specializing in tax debt relief carefully assess your specific circumstances and review the Fresh Start guidelines to assist you in identifying the relief options for which you meet the criteria.

Additionally, the IRS provides various tax assistance programs to aid individuals in timely filing their taxes, among other beneficial services.

IRS Free File

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)

Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE)

Armed Forces Tax Council (AFTC)

Interactive Tax Assistant (ITA)

"Where’s my refund?" tool

IRS2GO app

IRS.gov

IRS telephone assistance

Warning About Tax Relief Scams

Dealing with tax debt can be incredibly stressful, leading many to consider any offer that promises relief. However, it's important to heed the warning from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that not all tax relief companies have your best interests in mind.

Tax Debt Relief Companies’ Red Flags

Given that only the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has the authority to determine whether an individual is eligible for relief programs, avoiding any tax relief company that guarantees to reduce your debt or makes promises that appear too good to be true.

Be cautious of companies that assert you qualify for multiple programs without examining your specific circumstances or those that claim they can resolve your tax debt within a set timeframe. These claims should raise immediate concerns.

Numerous fraudulent companies fail to file the necessary paperwork for relief program applications. Instead, they deceive customers and pocket their money without completing any work.

According to reports from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), some businesses even made unauthorized charges on customers' credit cards long after their cases were closed.

Here are some red flags to look out for when evaluating tax relief companies:

Company representatives issue assurances or commitments without scrutinizing the details of your case.

The company neglects to inquire about the specifics of your tax debt situation.

Demand for upfront payment is made in exchange for ostensibly "guaranteed" results.

The company initiates contact through unsolicited means, including cold calling, mail, and/or email.

The employment of delay tactics, such as repetitive requests for the same documents, is a notable strategy employed by the company.

Other IRS-Related Scams

Aside from tax relief scams, it’s important to be mindful of other fraudulent activities related to the IRS. A recent press release by the agency highlighted the issue of an IRS text message scam. To safeguard yourself against such schemes, seeking guidance from a reputable tax relief company is advisable.

Reliable tax relief companies refrain from making specific guarantees and are upfront about their costs and procedures. They often provide complimentary consultations as well.

Select a company accredited by one or more professional tax organizations to minimize the risk of falling victim to a scam. Examples include the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP), the National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA), and the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA).

How to Avoid Tax Relief Scams

Regrettably, fraud is prevalent in the tax relief sector. Many of these scams involve demanding a substantial initial payment, providing minimal assistance, and exacerbating your financial burden. Here are some essential tips to follow to prevent falling victim to such schemes.

Requesting Full Payment Upfront

If a tax relief company requests payment for all fees before a consultation, it’s advisable to be cautious. This behavior indicates that their primary motive is financial gain rather than providing genuine assistance.

Not Offering a Money-Back Guarantee

If a company lacks a money-back guarantee, it may indicate a scam. Many tax relief companies provide this assurance to instill trust in their services.

Claiming Unrealistic Services

If a business makes unrealistic assertions, it should be considered a fraudulent scheme. Such claims could involve guaranteeing the complete elimination of your tax obligations or absolving you from any tax liability.

Tax relief firms have limitations and can only provide partial assistance in reducing your tax burden. However, they cannot eradicate all outstanding taxes you owe completely.

Best Tax Relief Fund Services – FAQs

Are Tax Relief Companies Worth It?

Indeed, the fees charged by reputable tax relief companies are justified because they enlist licensed experts with the expertise to negotiate with the IRS on your behalf. Their objective is to assist you in qualifying for a relief program you may not have previously known.

These leading firms can shield you from any aggressive actions taken by the IRS by offering legal assistance and equipping you with useful tax preparation tools to prevent potential future debt. They also offer a money-back guarantee if they fail to secure tax relief for you.

How Much Will the IRS Usually Settle For?

The IRS will determine a feasible payment amount for you to settle on. There are instances where you may still be required to repay your entire debt, either at a later date or through an installment plan. However, in certain situations, the IRS may decrease your debt if you meet the qualifications for programs such as spouse relief or offers in compromise.

Does Tax Debt Relief Hurt Your Credit?

Tax debt relief does not negatively impact your credit score since the IRS does not share payment arrangements with credit bureaus. Your credit may be affected if you fail to make payments, as the IRS can report such incidents. However, your credit score should remain stable or improve if you meet your obligations under the agreement.

How Much Does a Tax Relief Company Cost?

Tax relief companies provide a complimentary consultation followed by an initial examination fee ranging from $295 to $500 to assess your obligations. The subsequent expenses will vary based on the intricacy of your case and the necessary legal services. Typically, you can anticipate spending between $1,700 and $6,000 for the procedure.

How Do I Get My IRS Debt Forgiven?

Suppose you have outstanding taxes totaling $10,000 or more and can demonstrate an inability to repay the debt within a reasonable timeframe. In that case, you may be eligible for an offer in compromise or the IRS Tax Forgiveness program. In such cases, the IRS can lessen your financial obligations.

Bottom Line

If you have outstanding tax liabilities with the IRS and are facing difficulties in repaying them, enlisting the services of a tax relief firm may be the ideal solution.

These firms possess the expertise to assess all possible avenues for repayment, guide you in applying for IRS tax solutions and relief programs, and negotiate your debt settlement to reduce the amount owed potentially.

Although these companies do impose a significant service fee, many taxpayers consider it a worthwhile investment due to the peace of mind and alleviation of stress they provide.

Take advantage of our list by scheduling a complimentary consultation with one of these reputable tax relief companies today. Experience firsthand their expert advice and invaluable assistance that sets them apart from others in this field.