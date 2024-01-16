Goldco Review 2024: Is It the Best Gold IRA Company?

This content was provided by our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Are you curious whether Goldco is the ideal company for your investment goals? Bravo, you've come to the right spot.

Accompany us on an enthralling excursion as we dive into the intricacies of this Goldco assessment, revealing the mysteries behind their esteemed standing, unparalleled knowledge, and how they can enable you to seize the promising opportunities presented by precious metals.

Get ready to open up a pathway towards a prosperous and protected future where your aspirations for wealth materialize.

What is Goldco?

Goldco is a reputable company that offers a wide range of financial products and services to assist investors in achieving their goals.

Whether you're looking to diversify your retirement portfolio through a precious metals IRA or have a direct interest in gold and silver, Goldco provides expert guidance.

Goldco's key strengths are its commitment to delivering exceptional customer service, providing valuable education on precious metals, and offering various resources. These resources are designed to empower investors, enabling them to make informed decisions within the dynamic world of precious metals.

What sets Goldco apart from its competitors is the recognition it has received from prominent figures such as Sean Hannity, Chuck Norris, Ben Stein, and others. This acknowledgment highlights the trustworthiness and credibility associated with Goldco.

Furthermore, Goldco has earned an outstanding A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and an AAA rating from the Business Consumer Alliance. These high ratings reflect their unwavering dedication to providing top-quality customer service.

With thousands of satisfied customers across various locations, Goldco has proven expertise in managing clients' needs while maintaining excellence in customer satisfaction.

Goldco pricing – GoldCo Review

Like other gold IRA companies , Goldco imposes various charges on your account. Initially, there’s a one-time setup fee of $50 and an annual account administration fee of $80.

When you acquire precious metals for a gold IRA, you must store them in an IRS-approved depository which usually incurs a charge.

In this instance, Goldco applies an annual storage fee of $100 if your coins and bars are stored with other people's gold and $150 per year if you choose to store your gold separately.

It’s worth noting that each of these fees is fixed. By comparison, many other gold companies levy a percentage based on the value of your deposits annually - typically between 0.5% and 1%. Storage fees can range from $175 to upwards of $225, depending on the amount you have deposited.

Goldco's fee structure ensures that your fees will remain consistent regardless of the amount you deposit, whether it be $25,000 or $50,000 or more. The company states that most customers can anticipate paying approximately $180 per year in fees for a Gold IRA.

It’s worth noting that Goldco requires a minimum investment of $25,000 to open a gold IRA. Consequently, the annual fee cost of around $180 equates to 0.72%, a competitive rate compared to most IRAs and 401(k) plans, whose expense ratios typically fall between 0.5% and 0.8%.

Goldco Gold IRA Pros

Goldco has garnered favorable ratings, in part, due to the plethora of advantages it provides to its clientele. Some of these benefits encompass:

Free kit : Goldco offers a complimentary beginner's guide to aid your comprehension of gold and precious metal investing.

Special offers : Qualified purchases with Goldco come with complimentary shipping and a 10% bonus in free silver.

Strong reputation : The company enjoys esteemed ratings and acknowledgment from organizations and customers. Notably, it holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), an AAA rating from the Business Consumer Alliance, and a 4.8 rating on Trustpilot.

Experience: With a 17-year history, Goldco has a proven track record of supporting investors in the precious metal sector.

Goldco Gold IRA Cons

If you're contemplating whether or not to establish a gold IRA with Goldco, consider both the company's advantages and disadvantages. Some aspects to consider include:

Minimum investment : Goldco's minimum investment of $25,000 is relatively higher compared to competitors. In contrast, American Hartford Gold has no specified minimum contribution amount.

Limited options: Goldco exclusively provides opportunities for gold and silver investments. For those seeking a broader range of precious metal investments, the Oxford Gold IRA is worth considering. It allows for storing gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, along with paper assets such as mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and gold mining stocks.

Goldco's Precious Metals IRA Services





Investors have the option to not only purchase precious metals but also to establish a precious metals IRA. Goldco emphasizes its dedication to assisting investors in securing their investments by offering a gold or silver IRA account.

Like acquiring precious metals, Goldco streamlines the process of opening a precious metals IRA. It's reassuring for investors to learn that this process can be completed in three simple steps. To initiate your IRA with Goldco, here's what you'll need to do:

Open Your IRA: Begin opening your IRA by signing an agreement to secure your purchase and familiarize yourself with Goldco's business terms. Upon initiation, a dedicated company representative will guide you through each step of the process. Fund Your Account: You'll be required to fund your self-directed IRA by transferring assets from an existing retirement account. It's important to note that this rollover process does not incur a tax penalty. Acquire Precious Metals: With your account successfully funded, the final step involves purchasing the precious metals you wish to include in your account. You can consult your dedicated company representative for more information if you require assistance determining the best metals for your account.

Precious Metals

For many investors, the amount of precious metals in stock is crucial. Whether you have a passion for collectibles or are seeking precious metals for your gold IRA, finding a company that offers a diverse range of products is essential.

At Goldco , individuals can purchase top-quality gold and silver immediately without the obligation to open a precious metals IRA. The inventory boasts an extensive selection of items such as the Chuck Norris "Five Principles," Silver American Eagle, Gold American Eagle, Gold American Eagle Proof, and much more.

Unfortunately, specific prices for these products are not listed on the website. However, Goldco does provide clear instructions on how to proceed with purchasing precious metals from them. Investors can easily acquire their chosen metal assets by following three straightforward steps outlined on their site. Here's what you need to do:

Sign Your Agreement : This pivotal step involves signing an agreement to finalize your purchase and gain a comprehensive understanding of Goldco's business terms.

Account Funding : Proceeding to fund your account is the subsequent step. This can be accomplished by initiating a bank wire transfer or mailing a check to Goldco's Los Angeles office.

Choosing Your Precious Metals: After adding funds to your account, you’re prepared to purchase your chosen precious metals. Simply peruse Goldco's inventory page and select from the available coins.

You can deposit coins at a separate storage facility, have them sent directly to you, or take advantage of free storage.

In general, Goldco provides a smooth experience when purchasing valuable metals. They also seem to be quite flexible in terms of funding choices. If you're seeking a hassle-free method to invest in precious metal assets, Goldco's straightforward process may be the ideal solution.

Direct Purchase of Gold and Silver

Goldco offers more than just IRA services; they also allow customers to purchase gold or silver directly.

This alternative allows individuals to invest in precious metals without opening an IRA account, providing a straightforward and convenient option. Now, let's delve into the steps involved in purchasing precious metals from Goldco and the various storage choices available.

The Process of Purchasing Precious Metals

Acquiring precious metals, such as silver and gold, from Goldco is a seamless process. Goldco offers a range of financing choices to meet the diverse needs of customers, ensuring a hassle-free transaction experience.

Goldco's team of experts in precious metals will assist you throughout each stage and simplify the procedure of obtaining precious metal products from Goldco for investors.

Storage Options

Goldco presents storage solutions for investors seeking to protect their valuable metals. The fee for annual storage is $100 if you choose to store your coins and bars alongside other people's gold, while separate storage costs $150.

Goldco offers secure storage alternatives, including delivery to an insured depository for your IRA, direct delivery to your home, or free gold storage for cash transactions exceeding $25,000. These options empower customers to select the one that aligns with their requirements and personal preferences.

Contact Support

Choosing a reputable precious metals company is crucial for your peace of mind. Equally important is selecting a company that offers accessible and efficient customer support.

Goldco provides various contact options when it comes to reaching out for assistance. If you wish to speak with them directly, you can reach them at 1-855-450-1394 for any inquiries about their services.

Alternatively, if you prefer to communicate via email, you can quickly inquire to info@goldco.com. Moreover, they offer a convenient contact form on their website as an additional contact method.

In summary, ensuring reliable customer support channels is essential when considering a precious metals company. Goldco understands this need and offers multiple avenues for customers to contact them easily and promptly.

Customer Experience

Goldco's success and positive reputation can be attributed to its outstanding customer service. Customers have appreciated the educational materials, knowledgeable account representatives, and prompt responses from Goldco's customer service team.

The company's dedication to exceptional customer service has played a pivotal role in its achievements and in establishing a loyal customer base. The Goldco team is committed to delivering top-notch assistance to their customers.

Goldco’s Reviews from Real Users - How Legit is it?

To assess the credibility and efficacy of Goldco, we have conducted thorough investigations into online reviews.

By examining many firsthand accounts from real individuals, our objective is to provide you with a comprehensive grasp of Goldco's services. This will enable you to make an educated judgment on whether or not Goldco is a reliable and prosperous enterprise.





Goldco's services have consistently received rave customer reviews, earning thousands of five-star ratings on various online platforms such as the Better Business Bureau, Trustpilot, and other reputable sites. These reviews praise Goldco for its outstanding customer service, transparency, and dedication to customer satisfaction.



Goldco's team has received high customer praise for their exceptional knowledge and professionalism. They provide valuable guidance in the intricate realm of investing in precious metals.

Alternatives to Goldco Gold IRA – GoldCo Review

Augusta Precious Metals - Best Precious Metal IRA Company Overall





With over 45 years of industry experience, Augusta Precious Metals is a leading provider of investment products such as silver and gold bullion. Their commitment to transparency is evident through detailed expense breakdowns and personalized client web panels.

Although there are no transaction fees, price spreads may be associated with physical metals. However, Augusta's strong reputation, generous refund policy, and secure storage facilities make them a reliable choice in the market.

While it’s worth mentioning that they have a limited selection of metals and require a higher minimum investment, their exceptional customer service more than compensates for these drawbacks.

Whether you're new to investing or an experienced investor looking to diversify your portfolio with precious metals, Augusta Precious Metals will ensure that your needs are met with professionalism and expertise.

American Hartford Gold - Best Precious Metals IRA Company for Small Investments





American Hartford Gold is a well-known company specializing in gold IRAs. They have an impressive history of success and are highly regarded by their customers.

Their services include precious metal IRAs, the transfer of gold and silver IRAs, and directly purchasing gold and silver bars or coins. Investors have flexibility regarding their investments, with a minimum requirement of $5,000 for direct purchases and $10,000 for gold IRA transfers.

American Hartford Gold works alongside Equity Trust as a custodian to ensure the security of its clients' investments. Storage options are available through reputable companies such as Brinks and Delaware Depository.

To support investors throughout their journey, American Hartford Gold provides dedicated account representatives who offer ongoing assistance. They also offer a free guide that empowers investors to make well-informed decisions about their financial future.

Oxford Gold - Best Precious Metals IRA Company for Educational Resources

Oxford Gold Group is a well-known company that focuses on helping individuals plan for their retirement by offering services related to precious metals IRAs.

They provide extensive support and various options, such as the purchase of physical gold, the establishment of Gold IRAs, and the opportunity to diversify with silver, gold, platinum, and palladium.

The company places great importance on educating its clients and ensuring their investments' safety through secure storage solutions offered by reputable facilities like Brinks Depository and Delaware Depository.

Despite being owned by undisclosed parties, Oxford Gold Group aims to serve as a guiding beacon for those seeking financial prosperity and diversity in their retirement years.

Goldco Review – FAQs

Is Goldco a Legitimate Company?

Given Goldco's well-established standing, the favorable feedback it has garnered online, and its proactive stance in favorably resolving customer grievances, one can confidently affirm that Goldco is a reputable company.

With a decade of experience in the field, Goldco has solidified its position as a dependable provider of gold and silver investments and an exceptional gold IRA firm.

Are Gold-Backed IRAs a good idea?

Investors can diversify their retirement portfolios and increase financial security by including precious metals through a precious metals IRA. Gold IRAs offer the potential for long-term gains and added stability.

They allow individuals to gain exposure to gold without needing physical Gold storage , making them a convenient option.

Gold-backed IRAs are an excellent choice for diversifying retirement portfolios as they provide exposure to gold while offering protection against inflation and ensuring long-term savings remain secure. This makes them an ideal option for individuals seeking financial stability over time.

Who Owns Goldco?

Goldco is under the ownership and management of Trevor Gerszt, the company's founder. Leveraging his expertise in precious metals, he has established a business committed to safeguarding individuals' savings through investments in gold.

Goldco presents diverse investment opportunities, including coins, bars, ETFs, and gold-backed IRAs. With an extensive array of products, clients have ample choices for their gold investments.

How Does Goldco Make Money?

Goldco is a reputable company specializing in the trade of gold, which allows them to generate profits.

Offering IRA accounts allows investors to safeguard their wealth with physical assets. Goldco also trades various valuable metals, presenting customers with lucrative investment options.

Final Thoughts on Goldco Review

Based in Los Angeles, Goldco is a well-known company specializing in precious metals. They’re dedicated to providing excellent customer service and offering various products and services.

With endorsements from reputable individuals and being recognized as one of the top companies in the precious metals industry, Goldco provides options for purchasing precious metals or opening a gold IRA account. The application process is simple and straightforward.

Goldco stands out in the industry due to its fair pricing and overwhelmingly positive customer reviews. While there may be a few negative reviews, they’re outweighed by the positive feedback.

If you're looking to start your journey with precious metals and achieve your financial goals, Goldco is the perfect choice. Trust them to guide you along every step of the way.

Disclaimer: The authors of this post may be paid to recommend Goldco. The content on this website, including any positive reviews of Goldco may not be neutral or independent.

