Best Sites to Play Craps Online for Real Money in 2024: TOP Craps Games

This content is from our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial was not involved in the creation of this content.

article

No matter how you roll, don’t pass on these reviews. Dice puns aside, finding the perfect online craps casino can seem a daunting task. That’s why our crack team of experts has done all the hard work for you.

Below, we’re going to go over the very best online craps sites, starting with Slots.lv. With a fantastic collection of games — including one of the best online craps games we’ve played — and a ton of great features, Slots.lv has positioned itself as the best online casino for casual and serious fans of dice.

Are you ready to see how Slots.lv stacks up against the competition? Of course you are! Let’s dive in.

Best Online Craps Sites

Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues.

1. Slots.lv – Best Online Craps Casino for Real Money Overall

Pros

Up to $3,000 in bonus cash + 30 free spins

Over 250 slots and table games

Play free craps games without an account

Excellent help center and support forum

24/7 live chat support

Fast payouts

Cons

Low weekly payout limits with some methods

Limited live dealer game selection

We’re starting you off with one of our favorite online casinos. Craps players can enjoy Slots.lv’s impressive collection of online slots and table games, as well as its generous welcome package, top-notch gambling software, and fast payouts.

Craps and Other Casino Games: 4.95/5

The craps game hosted by Slots.lv is a simplified, straightforward game with a clear, easy-to-use interface and instructions that break down the game well enough for even newbies to understand.

It also goes over the odds for each bet in the rules, so you can be sure what you’re getting into before throwing down chips.

Beyond that, we found many blackjack and roulette tables and some baccarat and casino poker games.

Slots fans will have access to a nice array of machines, including over 30 progressive jackpot options, making this an excellent choice for players looking to break away from the odds calculating required when shooting craps.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Slots.lv offers a 100% match up to $2,000 plus 20 free spins on the exciting Golden Buffalo slot game, while crypto depositors will get a 200% match up to $3,000 plus 30 free spins instead.

Both bonuses come with a very reasonable 35x wagering requirement attached to the free spin winnings and the bonus cash.

Once you’ve wrapped up your welcome bonus, you’ll have access to a generous referral program, letting you claim up to $225 in cash when you get one of your friends to sign up. The MySlots rewards program lets you level up your account and earn points by playing the games you love.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

You can load up your account with Visa and Mastercard as well as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Tether. You can also use MatchPay to deposit with several different e-wallets, but those do not qualify for bonuses.

Payouts are incredibly fast, with most options clearing in under an hour, though depending on your chosen method, your weekly limit may be as low as $2,500, which could make massive payouts take a while to withdraw.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

Slots.lv does not have a downloadable mobile app, but you won’t miss it thanks to its incredibly capable mobile website.

You’ll have access to all of Slots.lv’s fantastic games and features from the palm of your hand without downloading extra software.

Customer Support: 5/5

There is an impressive, robust help/FAQ center on-site with enough information that you may never need to reach out to the support team — though if you do have to reach out, the team is available 24/7 via email and live chat.

There is also an on-site support forum that is a perfect way to crowdsource your answers — or find someone who has already asked it.

>> Get up to $3,000 in bonus cash plus 30 free slots spins [Slots.lv]

2. Ignition – Best Real Money Craps Site with Low Rollover Requirements

Pros

Up to $3,000 in bonus cash

25x wagering requirement

Over 200 live dealer and casino games

Personalized reload bonuses

Exciting poker app

Fast payouts

Cons

Could add live dealer craps

Limited payout on some methods

Players looking for a little bit of everything will find a lot to love at Ignition Casino. Not only does it have an excellent craps game, but it also boasts a generous double-headed welcome bonus and a slick mobile app perfect for poker and casino games.

Craps and Other Casino Games: 4.9/5

If you’ve already checked out the craps game hosted at Slots.lv, you’ll find a similar experience using Ignition’s offering. It’s the same great game, soothing blue digital felt, clean UI, and extensive rulebook.

Ignition also offers free craps games through the practice mode, making it a perfect choice for players looking to practice their betting strategy.

Craps is not the only table game Ignition delivers on, either. This casino is well known for its high-stakes live dealer blackjack and fast-paced online poker games and tournaments where you can try your luck and skill against your fellow players.

We recommend checking out their knockout tournaments, where you can claim the bounty on the heads of anyone you knock out.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Ignition does something a little different with its welcome bonus. When you make your first deposit, the casino gives you not one but two 100% deposit match bonuses worth up to $1,000 each.

The first bonus is for Ignition’s online casino games and comes with a 25x wagering requirement, while the second bonus is exclusively available for the poker tables and is unlocked over time by staking real money.

Not only that, but if you deposit using one of the accepted forms of cryptocurrency, you’ll get an even bigger bonus. Both deposit match offers are boosted to 150% match bonuses worth up to $1,500 each instead — with the same amazing wagering requirements.

In addition to this great welcome bonus, Ignition Casino offers the Weekly Boost reload bonus, calculated weekly based on your previous wagering, meaning your bonus is personalized based on how you already play.

Banking Options: 4.7/5

E-wallet bettors can load up their accounts using Venmo, Paypal, and so on through Ignition Casino’s MatchPay options. However, you’ll have to use your credit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, or Tether to claim a bonus.

We recommend sticking with crypto thanks to the faster and bigger payout terms, better bonuses, and fee-free transactions.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Not only does Ignition’s mobile website run like a dream, but the downloadable poker app will also give you access to Ignition’s fantastic collection of craps, slots, and table games. Whichever option you choose, you can not lose.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

Ignition’s fantastic support team is available 24/7 over live chat and email, though you may not have any need for them, thanks to the well-written help center articles. Almost every question we had was answered in just a couple of seconds of searching.

>> Claim your $3,000 in bonus cash for casino games and poker [Ignition Casino]

3. Super Slots –Best Payout Real Money Craps Online

Pros

Up to $6,000 welcome package

Excellent table game variety

24/7 customer support

Over 12 crypto banking options

Robust live casino

Cons

Doesn’t accept e-wallet deposits

No practice play option

Super Slots is a big, beautiful (assuming you like purple a lot) casino chock full of great games, promotions, and payment options.

It also happens to have two excellent online craps casino games, which is twice what most real money online casinos we’ve found have.

Craps and Other Casino Games: 4.9/5

Super Slots offers two different craps casino games, one powered by Nucleus Gaming and the other by Concept Gaming.

While both games offer excellent user interfaces, we prefer the direct top-down view you get from the beige Nucleus Gaming version, even though the color palette on the other feels more authentic. The animations are smoother on the Nucleus one as well.

The rest of the Super Slots library consists of a massive collection of popular slots, 20 different blackjack games , and plenty of other card games. The live dealer casino is also full of different table games and some fun live-streamed lottery games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

Super Slots offers two welcome bonuses depending on whether you deposit with crypto or a credit card.

New players who use the SS250 promo code will get a 250% deposit match bonus good for up to $1,000 in bonus cash with a reasonable 35x wagering requirement. On their next five deposits, they can use the SS100 promo code to get a 100% match up to $1,000 each to bring the total bonus cash up to $6,000.

Otherwise, they can use the CRYPTO400 promo code to get a 400% match on their first crypto deposit. This is good for up to $4,000 in bonus cash.

Beyond that, you’ll find daily tournaments for slots, blackjack, and roulette games, weekly rebate offers, excellent reload bonuses, and a massive 300% match Refer-a-Friend bonus, making it easy to keep that bankroll topped up.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

Super Slots has a low minimum deposit of $20, making it easy to start.

Players can top up their account with cashier’s check, money order, bank transfer, Visa, Mastercard, Discover, AMEX, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Avalanche, Binance, Cardano, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Polygon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, and USDCoin.

Payouts are fairly swift even if you’re not using crypto (though those are the speediest options), and most fees are free from additional fees.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

We couldn’t find any downloadable app for Super Slots, but the mobile website was very responsive and looked great — though it still was quite purple. Exceptionally purple, even.

All games we tested loaded up fast; even the live dealer games played without a hitch.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Super Slots offers 24/7 support via live chat and email. While there is a FAQ/Help center, it was a bit spartan compared to our first two casinos, so you may have to rely on the live chat more than you would otherwise.

>> Use SS250 to get a 250% match on your first deposit [Super Slots]

4. Wild Casino – Best Real Money Craps for Crypto Players

Pros

Up to $9,000 crypto bonus

16 crypto banking options

Over 450 slots and table games

24/7 customer support

Cons

Payout cap on some bonuses

No live dealer craps games

While Wild Casino is particularly well-suited for crypto enthusiasts, it also manages to pack in enough great promotions and games to appeal to fiat bettors.

If you’re looking for the best casino bonuses , especially for crypto — Wild Casino might be for you.

Craps and Other Casino Games: 4.8/5

We found the same two craps games here as we did at Super Slots above. You’ll have Nucleus Gaming’s smooth gameplay and Concept Gaming’s classic green 3d play area.

Both are worth checking out, though they are regular craps games without any weird frills or whistles attached to them. We’d like to see some live dealer options, but Wild Casino delivers a great gambling experience even without it.

However, the casino is a bit more generous with its blackjack and roulette variety, including some oddball games like American Double Ball Roulette, which is worth checking out if you need a break from shooting dice.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

You’ll get a lot of mileage out of Wild Casino’s $9,000 crypto welcome bonus . Just use the CRYPTO300 promo code with your first deposit to get a 300% match up to $3,000. Then, on your next four deposits, use CRYPTO150 to get a 150% match up to $1,500 each.

If you’re not into playing with crypto, you can use the WILD250 promo code instead to get a 250% match worth up to $1,000 with only 35x wagering requirements.

You can follow that up with the WILD100 promo code on your next four deposits to get a 100% match up to $1,000 each.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

Wild Casino lets players deposit and withdraw using Bitcoin, Avalanche, Binance, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polygon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, and USDCoin.

You can also use most major credit cards, bank transfers, and money orders, but the speed and banking terms are not nearly so friendly with those options, so we recommend sticking with cryptocurrency at this casino (the giant welcome package doesn’t hurt, either).

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

The instant-play mobile app works great at Wild Casino, running in your device’s native browser and giving you access to the entire library of games wherever you happen to be. Everything we tried from craps to slots ran beautifully on both iOS and Android devices.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Wild Casino’s 24/7 support team was fast and courteous, giving us the answers we needed within minutes in most cases. Over chat, at least.

If you use the email function, you may have to wait up to 24 hours in some cases — which is still plenty fast and lets you go into more detail, so it might be the best bet for more complicated issues.

>> Use CRYPTO250 to get a 250% match on your first crypto deposit [Wild Casino]

5. Cafe Casino – Best Real Money Site with Free Craps Online

Pros

Up to $2,500 in bonus funds

Top-notch instant-play mobile app

Over 250 slots and table games

Exciting weekly mystery bonus

Cons

Low weekly payouts on some methods

Limited live dealer options

And rounding out our top five craps casinos is Cafe Casino. This fantastic sister casino to Slots.lv boasts a lot of the same great features you would find at the #1 casino on this list but packaged up in what we consider to be the best possible mobile-capable website.

Craps and Other Casino Games: 4.7/5

Cafe Casino’s craps game looks great on both mobile and desktop devices and will let players access the practice mode even without logging into their account — which makes this a perfect place to practice your craps on the bus, during your lunch break, or wherever you’re feely craps-y.

The rest of Cafe Casino’s library consists of high-quality slots and table games from some of the biggest names on the market — and all of them are designed to look fantastic on your phone or tablet device.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

New players will either get a 250% welcome bonus worth up to $1,500 when they make their first credit card deposit or a 350% crypto deposit bonus if they prefer to use one of the six forms of crypto Cafe Casino accepts.

Regardless of which bonus you choose, you’ll have a standard wagering requirement attached — which should be easy for even casual players to clear.

One of our favorite things about Cafe Casino is that once you’ve finished your welcome bonus, you can access its Weekly Mystery Bonus. A new bonus is rolled out to Cafe Casino players every Thursday.

What is the bonus going to be? Who knows! It’s a mystery each week, and if you’re not enthused by what Cafe Casino serves up, you’ll only have to wait until Thursday for a new promotion to unveil itself.

Banking Options: 4.7/5

Cafe Casino lets players top up their accounts using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, and Tether, as well as fiat banking options like Visa, Mastercard, American Express, direct bank transfer, and MatchPay.

Payouts are fast, with most options being free from transaction fees (check by courier will run you $75, though). Most fiat withdrawal options have a weekly payout cap, but you can skirt that by using crypto instead.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

Even though Cafe Casino doesn’t offer a downloadable app, its mobile website more than makes up for it. Everything from the Hot Drop Jackpot slots to craps and live dealer blackjack look and plays great using your mobile device’s browser window.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

Taking another page from Slots.lv’s excellent book, Cafe Casino has 24/7 customer support over live chat, email, and its onsite forum.

There is a similarly robust FAQ center as well, which has answers to all sorts of questions, and everything is extremely easy to look up, even on mobile.

>> Get up to $2,500 in mobile welcome bonuses when you sign up [Cafe Casino]

Choosing the Best Real Money Craps Online Sites

Our team of experts spent hours combing through bonus terms, talking to support agents, and (and this is the important bit) playing craps to bring you this list of the top online casinos for real money craps.

While we looked at everything, we decided to focus on talking about what craps players are interested in.

Craps and Other Casino Games

We made sure every casino on this list only uses trustworthy, secure software providers so you can rest assured that every digital dice roll is backed by tried and true RNG, so there’s no funny business.

We’ve also looked at the rest of the casino to ensure there are plenty of other great games to play — since no man is a craps island.

Bonuses and Promotions

From massive deposit bonuses with stiff wagering requirements to smaller promotions that make it easy to claim your winnings, we made sure you had a wide range of casino and craps bonuses to choose from, scored based on how well they strike the balance between free play and the difficulty of meeting all terms.

Banking Options

Whether you’re into crypto betting or just need some place to play with safe and reliable credit card processing, we’ve got you covered — and have scored each casino based on fees, payout speed, and payment diversity.

Mobile Compatibility

Most modern online casinos offer some form of mobile compatibility, whether built into the mobile website or a downloadable app.

We check out each one to ensure they are fully functional and ready for you, regardless of whether you play on iOS or Android devices.

Customer Support

Finally, it’s never fun to have to reach out to customer support, but we made sure that no matter which casino you choose, you’ll have a friendly, supportive team waiting to answer questions, solve problems, and generally make you feel welcome.

Why is Slots.lv the Best Online Site for Playing Craps?

Whether you’re a diehard craps fan or just someone who casually enjoys the game — you can’t go wrong with Slots.lv. This fantastic online casino stands out for several reasons — here are just a few of our favorites.

Excellent mobile support – The Slots.lv casino site is built from the ground up to offer fantastic mobile compatibility. You will be able to enjoy craps, live dealer games, slots, and more without having to download any cumbersome apps to your phone.

Premium quality games – Slots.lv only uses games from the most trusted software providers, so you know that every roll of the dice or spin of the reels is powered by safe and reliable random number generators.

Fast Payouts – When playing with crypto, you can expect blazing-fast payouts that will have your money in hand within an hour in many cases, ensuring you don’t have to wait for your hard-won cash.

Why Real Money Online Craps Sites Are Better Than Traditional Land-Based Casinos

Convenience: Not only will you be able to enjoy craps and all of your other favorite casino games from the comfort of your own home, but most online casinos build their websites from the ground up with mobile support in mind, ensuring that you can play craps anywhere your phone has data.

Game Variety: While a single craps game is all most casinos need, the ability to have hundreds of slots and table games available to you — without having to wait for your favorite game to free up — is a boon that can’t be overstated.

Bonuses and Promotions: From free cash when you deposit stellar loyalty programs, online craps sites offer a ton of great ways to pad out your bankroll and get more bang for your buck.

Crypto Gambling: The ability to play real money games at the best crypto casinos with your Bitcoin (or other crypto coins) is one of the best use cases for the blockchain, letting players not only take a shot at growing their crypto collection but play their favorite games anonymously and securely, keeping their banking information far from prying eyes.

Can I Play Online Craps for Real Money?

Yes, you can play online craps at the best real money gambling sites .

We recommend Slots.lv, but any of the casinos on our list have proven themselves to be top-notch casinos for craps and other casino games.

Is Playing Craps Online for Real Money Safe?

Yes, so long as you stick with trustworthy, legit online craps sites (like the ones on this list), it is perfectly safe to play real money craps games online.

How Can I Tell if an Online Craps Site is Legit?

There are several ways to tell if an online craps site is legitimate.

If you want to avoid playing online craps games rigged against you, stick with casinos that use trusted software providers, secure payment methods, and have end-to-end SSL encryption to ensure that none of your information gets snatched up by ne’er-do-wells.

What is the Best Strategy for Playing Online Craps?

Online craps is all about playing the odds, so the best betting strategy involves knowing how to bet.

When first learning to play, we recommend you practice using the "Demo" or "Practice" mode that most online casinos offer. This will let you get a feel for the game without staking any of your own money just yet.

The best craps strategy, especially for newbies, is to stick with Pass Line and Don’t Pass Line, as those are the easiest to win. Stay away from side bets and proposition bets until you have more experience with the game.

From there, you can implement advanced strategies like the Martingale Strategy, which works best with even-odds wagers like what we outlined above.

At its core, this strategy encourages bettors to start with a small bet and double it every time they lose. Once you’ve won a round, you start back at the first bet, having won everything you’ve lost.

What is the House Edge in Online Craps?

The house edge varies depending on what bets you make. Players can reduce the house’s edge dramatically (down to almost 0%) by sticking with Pass Line and Don’t Pass Line wagers.

What is the Safest Bet in Craps?

Pass Line and Don’t Pass Line bets are the two safest wagers to make, as they have no house edge. These are available after the point has been set and offer the best odds.

Guide to the Best Online Craps Sites – FAQs

What is the Best Real Money Online Craps Site?

The best real money online craps site is Slots.lv due to its generous fiat and crypto welcome packages, top-notch collection of casino games, and fast payout options.

Do Real Money Online Craps Sites Accept Bitcoin?

Yes, there are a ton of real money craps casinos that accept Bitcoin, Litecoin, and other forms of crypto payments.

Can I Play Live Craps Online?

Yes, many online casinos offer live dealer craps games, though it’s not as commonplace as live dealer blackjack, baccarat, or roulette.

Which Online Craps Site Has the Best Mobile App?

Cafe Casino is our favorite mobile craps casino thanks to its instant-play mobile app that runs in your device’s native browser, giving you access to all of Cafe Casino’s great games without any extraneous downloads.

How Do I Find the Right Online Craps Casino for Me?

Finding the perfect place to play real money craps can seem like a daunting task at first. But once you know exactly what you need out of your online gambling sites, weeding out the losers is fairly quick.

Here are a few questions we ask ourselves when on the hunt for our next great virtual craps table.

Do you need a live dealer online gambling experience? Live dealer craps is not nearly as common as other live dealer games — it’s out there, but it can be hard to come by.

What other sorts of games do you enjoy? While craps is the classic game of chance, some players want to mix it up a bit, so playing at a casino like Slots.lv, where you’ll have a nice collection of other classic table games, as well as plenty of progressive jackpot slots strikes an excellent balance.

What are the bonus terms? Because craps betting strategies are so effective (a good player knows how to reduce the odds down to 1-2%) craps is sometimes excluded from wagering contributions. If craps is the only game you’re interested in, it would make sense to focus on casinos that let you use your deposit bonus on craps.

Does the casino accept your preferred payment method? Whether you’re buddied up to the blockchain (you like to play with crypto) or you only like to use e-wallet payment methods, make sure the casino accepts your preferred form of payment.

How does the casino treat its players? We recommend pulling a quick internet search to see what other players are saying about the casino. This will illuminate any unsavory practices, weird rules, or just make sure you know how your fellow craps players feel about the site before you commit your bankroll.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Craps Casinos for Real Money

Slots.lv : Our pick for the #1 online craps casino serves up an impressive list of top-notch classic table games, live dealer games, and progressive jackpot slots. New players can sign up and get up to $3,000 in bonus cash plus 30 free spins on Golden Buffalo.

Ignition : Striking the perfect balance between casino games (craps and slots) and online poker , Ignition Casino has the good sense to offer a welcome bonus to cover all bases. First-time depositors will get two bonuses worth up to $1,500 each for poker and online casino games.

Super Slots : With its generous welcome packages, impressive table game collection, and daily tournaments, it seemed impossible not to include Super Slots in our top five craps casinos. New players can get up to $6,000 in welcome bonuses after signing up.

Wild Casino : If you want to play craps at the best crypto casinos , check out Wild Casino. With over 450 casino games, two amazing craps options, and over 15 crypto-banking options, it’s a real winner. Did we mention the $9,000 crypto welcome package?

Cafe Casino : This is our preferred online casino for craps players on the go. Not only does it have a fantastic mobile casino site but you’ll be able to enjoy a wide range of great games, a delightful weekly mystery bonus, and new players can claim up to $2,500 in bonus cash.

How to Start Playing Online Craps for Real Money

If you’re eager to start playing craps online we recommend you check out our #1 online craps casino, Slots.lv

Not only does Slots.lv offer one of the best-designed online craps table games, but its generous online slots and table game catalog, generous welcome bonus, and fast payment options make it a great choice for all craps fans.

Step 1: Create Your Account

Head over to Slots.lv and click the "Join Now" button

Fill the form out with your name and date of birth

Create a unique PIN and password

Enter your email and zip code before agreeing to the terms and conditions

Click "Register"

Step 2: Verify Your Details

Check your email for the verification link

Log back into your account using your login credentials

Step 3: Claim Your Bonus

Click the "Deposit" button at the top of the page

Follow the instructions to make your first deposit

Choose the bonus at the bottom and submit the payment

Congratulations! You’re ready to play the best online craps game

Traveling soon? Check out these guides for playing online craps overseas:

Time to Get Out There and Play Craps Online for Money

Now that you know where to find the best online craps experience (we still say it’s Slots.lv, but we will let you decide which casino best suits your needs) it’s time for us to set you free.

Get out there, claim your welcome bonuses, place bets, and win real money if you are lucky.

Whether you go with Slots.lv or any one of our other real money craps online casinos, remember that you should focus on having fun first and always wager responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

All gambling sites on this page are 21+ only. Check your local laws to ensure that online gambling is legal in your jurisdiction.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help: