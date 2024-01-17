Best Roofers in California: Top Roofing Contractors 2024

This content was provided by our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

California is known for its beautiful weather, but it can also expose your roof to some challenging conditions. From the scorching sun to strong winds, your roof needs to be able to withstand it all.

That's why it's important to hire one of the top roofers in California from a trusted platform such as Networx . This company’s matching service can connect you with local contractors to compare prices, read reviews, and view past projects.

We’ll also take you through other options for roofing contractors and break down everything you need to know so you can make the best decision for your roof repair or replacement needs.

Roofers in California: Quick Overview

Networx - Top roofing connecting services Thumbtack - Supports local businesses

1. Networx - Top Roofing Connecting Services

Pros

Matching services with over 80,000 professionals

Provides average roofer cost in your area

Homeowners can browse contractor profiles

Has connected 4 million+ owners to contractors since 2004

Cons

Not a roofing company itself

Why Choose Networx?

Networx has been connecting homeowners with local contractors for nearly two decades. It has a track record of successfully partnering with over four million homeowners with reputable professionals. With an extensive network of over 80,000 contractors , homeowners can trust Networx to help them find high-quality roofers in California.

Networx also provides each contractor with a platform to upload a personalized profile. This enables them to showcase their businesses with photos, reviews, videos, and promotions. By exploring these profiles, homeowners can comprehensively understand each contractor's expertise.

Services Offered

Outside of roofers in California, Networx has over 150 categories professional contractors can use to advertise their expertise. Some of the services include:

Plumbing

Landscaping

Carpentry

Remodeling

HVAC Contractors

Reviews

Networx has over 6,000 reviews on Trustpilot, a highly trusted and informative review website, totaling an impressive rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Plus, you have the opportunity to explore contractors' ratings directly on the platform and gauge their performance.

Summary

Networx stands out as a top-notch service in connecting roofing companies, boasting an extensive network of potential contractors. With its efficient lead generation process and contractor profiles tailored to their expertise, Networx takes the hassle out of the equation*.

2. Thumbtack - Supports Local Businesses

Pros

Over 300,000 local contractors throughout the US

Supports local communities and economies throughout California

Convenient matching platform

Intuitive mobile app

Cons

Only ten contractors viewable per page

Why Choose Thumbtack?

Thumbtack, a cutting-edge technology platform, acts as a connection between California homeowners and local service providers. It presents remarkable opportunities for homeowners to discover trustworthy and budget-friendly roofers in California.

Thanks to its vast network of over 300,000 local businesses, homeowners are spoilt for choice. Moreover, Thumbtack goes the extra mile by providing personalized guidance to homeowners . This invaluable feature assists in determining the exact services required for a project. It can also help you identify the ideal professionals to hire and estimate the project's duration.

The company also has a convenient app that you can use to browse and compare prices, read reviews, and book professionals.

Services Offered

Thumbtack’s library of services includes over 500 categories, from gig workers, event contractors, and more. Some services include:

Handyman services

Plumbers

Landscapers

Electricians

House cleaning

Interior or exterior painting

Reviews

Thumbtack falls slightly behind Networx in terms of Trustpilot reviews and overall rating. With over 5,500 reviews, Thumbtack maintains an average rating of 4.2 stars out of five. Notably, the platform has earned 71% 5-star reviews on the website.

Summary

If you're looking for the top roofers in California, Thumbtack's matching platform is an excellent starting point. It offers an easy-to-use interface, an extensive network of over 300,000 professionals, and a commitment to customer satisfaction.

How To Find the Best Roofers in California

Let’s look at some things you should remember when looking for the best roofers in California.

Get Multiple Quotes

Getting multiple quotes is essential when looking for the best roofers in California. This will allow you to compare prices and services offered by different contractors. You can request quotes from local roofers by providing them with your project details. This may include the size of your roof, the type of roofing material you prefer, and any specific requirements you may have.

Read Reviews From California Homeowners

One of the best ways to gauge the quality of a roofing contractor is by reading reviews from previous customers. Look for reviews from homeowners in California who have used the services of the contractors you are considering. Pay attention to their experiences, the quality of the work done, and the overall satisfaction with the contractor's services.

Choose an Established California Roofing Company

When selecting a roofing contractor, it's important to choose an established company with a good reputation. Look for companies that have been in business for a significant amount of time and have a track record of satisfied customers. An established company will likely have the experience and expertise needed to handle your roofing project efficiently.

Licensing and Insurance

Before hiring a roofing contractor in California, ensure they are properly licensed and insured. Licensing ensures that the contractor has met the necessary requirements to operate legally in the state. You can check a contractor’s license to verify information about them.

Insurance protects you in case of any accidents or damages during the project. Fortunately, companies like Networx and Thumbtack have most of this information available on their websites. They make the research part of the process much less stressful.

Signs Your Roof Needs Repair or Replacement

Knowing when it's time to repair or replace your roof is crucial for the safety and integrity of your home. Here are some signs that indicate your roof may need attention:

Roof Age

The age of your roof is a significant factor in determining whether it needs repair or replacement. Most asphalt roofs last 15 to 20 years, while metal roofs can last up to 60 years. If your roof is approaching or exceeding its expected lifespan, it's worth considering a replacement.

Leaks or Water Stains in Your Home

If you notice water stains on your ceiling or walls, it's a clear sign of a leak in your roof. Leaks can lead to significant damage if not addressed promptly. It's important to have a professional roofing contractor inspect your roof and identify the source of the leak.

Exposed Roof Decking Underneath Shingles

If you can see the roof decking or feel soft spots under your shingles, it's a sign of underlying issues. Exposed roof decking can be caused by deteriorating shingles or damage to the underlying structure. A roofing contractor can assess the extent of the damage and recommend the appropriate repairs or replacement.

Cracked, Broken, or Missing Shingles

Shingles protect your roof from the elements. If you notice cracked, broken, or missing shingles, it's an indication that your roof is compromised. Damaged shingles can lead to leaks and further damage if not addressed promptly.

Flashing Deterioration Around Roof Penetrations

Flashing is the material used to seal gaps around roof penetrations such as chimneys, vents, and skylights. Over time, flashing can deteriorate, leading to leaks and water damage. If you notice any signs of flashing deterioration, it's important to have it repaired or replaced.

Sagging Roof Line

A sagging roof line is a serious issue that requires immediate attention. It can indicate structural damage or a problem with the underlying support system. Consult a professional roofing contractor to assess the situation and determine the necessary repairs.

How Much Does a New Roof Cost in California?

The cost of a new roof in California can vary depending on several factors, including the size of your roof, the type of roofing material you choose, and the complexity of the project. On average, homeowners in California pay around $8,887 to replace their roofs.

However, these are average costs and can vary dramatically depending on your location and specific requirements. It's best to consult with local roofing contractors and request quotes to get an accurate estimate for your roofing project.

Choosing Roofers in California: Methodology

Our rankings of the top roofing contractors in California are based on a data-driven approach. We consider several key factors to determine which contractors deserve to be on the list. These factors include:

Company Experience : We look at the number of years a company has been in business and their track record of successful projects.

Real User Reviews : We analyze reviews and feedback from homeowners who have used the services of the roofing contractors.

Company Reputation : We consider the reputation of the company within the industry and among its customers.

Accreditations and Licenses : We check if the roofing contractors have the necessary licenses and accreditations to operate in California.

Service Area: We consider each contractor's service area to ensure they are available in different parts of California.

Customer Service: We evaluate the level of customer service the roofing contractors provide.

Roofers in California FAQ

If you still have questions about roofers in California, check out our FAQs with their answers below.

Which Roofing Material Is Best for My House in California?

Asphalt is a popular choice due to its affordability and durability. However, metal, concrete, slate, and clay are also viable options. The best option will depend on your aesthetic preferences, budget, and climate in your area.

What Kind of Licensing Do Roofers Need in California?

Just like how the best moving companies need to register with the Bureau of Household Goods and Services, that same applies to roofing contractors in California. They typically need a contractor's license issued by the California Contractors State License Board (CSLB) to operate legally.

How Much Time Does It Take To Replace a Roof?

On average, a roof replacement can take anywhere from one to five days. However, the duration may vary depending on the size of your roof, the complexity of the project, and the weather conditions.

How Much Does Roof Cleaning Cost in California?

Homeowners in California can expect to pay around $581 for roof cleaning. That said, factors like the size of your roof and the extent of the cleaning required may affect the cost.

How Often Do Roofs Need to Be Cleaned?

In general, it is recommended to have your roof cleaned every 1-3 years to prevent debris buildup and maintain its overall condition. How often you have to clean your roof also depends on the type of material, nearby trees or vegetation, and your area’s climate.

How Long Does a Roof Last?

The lifespan of a roof depends on the type of roofing material used. Asphalt roofs typically last between 15 to 20 years, while metal roofs can last up to 60 years. Slate and clay roofs have a longer lifespan, ranging from 60 to 125 years and 80 to 100 years, respectively.

When Is the Best Time to Replace My Roof?

The best time to replace your roof is when you start noticing signs of damage or deterioration. It's important to address these issues promptly to prevent further damage to your home.

Additionally, scheduling a roof replacement during a dry season or mild weather can help ensure a smoother and more efficient installation process.

How Long Does It Take To Repair a Roof Leak?

Simple repairs can be completed in a few hours, while more extensive repairs may take several days. It's best to consult with a professional roofing contractor to assess the situation and provide an accurate estimate of the repair timeline.

Should I Repair My Roof on My Own or Hire a Professional?

While minor repairs may be possible to do on your own, it's generally recommended to hire a professional roofing contractor for any significant repairs or roof replacements. Roofing projects require specialized skills and knowledge to ensure they are done safely and effectively.

A professional contractor will have the expertise and equipment necessary to complete the job correctly.

Who Can Fix a Leaky Roof in California?

A professional roofing contractor is the best option for fixing a leaky roof in California. They have the experience and knowledge to identify the source of the leak and provide the necessary repairs. It's important to address roof leaks promptly to prevent further damage to your home.

Roofers in California: Final Word

Finding the best roofing contractor in California requires careful consideration of several factors. By getting multiple quotes, reading reviews, and choosing an established and licensed company, you can ensure that your roofing project is in good hands.

Fortunately, service matching companies like Networx and Thumbtack make this process easy. Both companies allow you to browse through local professional contractors and compare their prices, ratings, and projects to make an informed decision.

