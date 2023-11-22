10 Safe Online Casinos in Australia (2023): Most Trusted Australian Casino Sites

This content is from our sponsor General Fanager. The FOX editorial was not involved in the creation of this content.

article

It’s not the games and shiny bonus ads that make an online gambling experience wholesome – it’s actually how fast and easy you get paid if you end up winning.

For that, you’ll want to play at the safest online casinos in Australia that have a proper operating licence, 24/7 support, are fully encrypted, and offer safe and fast payment methods.

We’ve ranked Australia’s best online casinos for safety based on these criteria and more, and it’s Neospin that takes the crown as the most trusted online casino for Aussies.

There are more options to explore, so buckle up as we review them.

Safe Online Casinos in Australia

All of these safe online casinos have their own areas of expertise, as we’ve noted, but you’re probably going to want to know a little more about them before you sign up, right?

Read on for our full reviews.

1. Neospin – Safest Online Casino in Australia Overall

1. Neospin – Safest Online Casino in Australia Overall

Pros:

Live chat is available without an account

Over 5800 games

Highly committed to responsible gambling

Up to $10,000 welcome bonus

Android mobile app available

Cons:

Only one fiat currency withdrawal option

Low max bet for bonus wagering

Neospin absolutely masters casino safety, and it’s packed with great games, features and bonuses. That’s why it’s at the top of our list of the best online casinos for safety today.

Casino Games: 5/5

There are over 5800 games to choose from at Neospin, which is a pretty staggering figure. Within that figure, you’ll find some of the most popular safe online pokies Australia has to offer, such as Wolf Treasure and Aztec Magic Megaways.

There’s also a whole ton of live casino games, video poker, bingo and more. The sheer quantity, impressive range and high quality of these games are down to Neospin doing business with some of the best casino software providers in the world, including Wazdan and Yggdrasil.

Bonus Offers: 4.9/5

The Neospin new customer offer is an enormous 100% matched deposit of up to $10,000 plus 100 free spins. That’s one of the largest amounts of bonus cash we’ve ever seen at Australian online casinos!

However, keep in mind that the max bet with your bonus is $3, so it might take a bit of time to meet the rollover.

On top of the welcome bonus, you can also get up to 20% cashback on your deposits.

Safety Features and Support: 5/5

You can speak to the Neospin customer support team through the 24/7 live chat, even if you’re not a player. We sent an inquiry or two of our own and found that they were lightning-fast to respond, which is very reassuring.

Alternatively, you can just send an email if you prefer.

As well as that, Neospin is fully encrypted with SSL and is committed to responsible gambling practices. It offers deposit limits, self-exclusion periods and more.

Banking and Usability: 4.8/5

Neospin offers both a desktop and an Android app to download, both of which will really help elevate the overall usability. The desktop and mobile websites look great enough and are easy to use, but the apps are a little bit smoother and faster.

You can use them either to place a deposit or request a withdrawal. And the options you have for payments are plentiful, including VISA, Neosurf, Bitcoin, and more.

If you want to withdraw with crypto, you should get your money nearly instantly, but fiat currency players will have to wait a little longer as their only option will be a bank transfer which can be quite slow.

Overall Score: 4.95/5

Neospin has powered to the top of our rankings for safe online gambling sites thanks to its amazing support and all-around exciting casino experience.

>> Get up to $10,000 in bonuses and 100 free spins [Neospin]

2. Sector 777 – Best Bonuses of All Safe Online Casinos in Australia

Sector 777 – Best Bonuses of All Safe Online Casinos in Australia

Pros:

Most responsive live chat support

320% matched deposit bonus plus 55 free spins

50% match bonus for Bitcoin and Neosurf deposits

Email requests replied to within 24 hours

Various payment methods

Cons:

Could have more pokies

Basic website design

Our favourite online casino for bonuses and swift customer support is Sector 777. Their help team will make sure that you’re as safe as possible and deal with any issues you might have in a flash.

Casino Games: 4.7/5

There aren’t tons of games at Sector 777 compared to some of the other online casinos from our top picks, but the quality is very high.

For example, there are just over 100 pokies overall, but you’ll be able to play some massive hits such as Cash Bandits 3 and Halloween Treasures.

Table games are available as well, including a few blackjack and roulette variants.

Bonus Offers: 5/5

All new Sector 777 players will be able to get a 320% match bonus and 55 free spins on their first deposit. The free spins are available to use on three awesome adventure-themed pokies: Masks of Atlantis, Great Temple or Bonus Wheel Jungle. You get to choose!

That’s a massive deposit bonus percentage in itself, so the fact that free spins are thrown in on top is really impressive.

Furthermore, all deposits made with Neosurf or Bitcoin will be matched with an extra 50%. Not bad at all.

Safety Features and Support: 5/5

A lot of online casinos are eradicating their phone support in favour of a live chat, but we know that a lot of Aussie punters like to be able to actually hear a human voice when they’re looking for assistance, and we can totally understand that.

It appears that Sector 777 can, too, as they’re actually about to introduce a phone support service to go alongside their already existing and very helpful 24/7 live chat support team. They also let you reach out via email for less urgent inquiries.

In fact, we’d go so far as to say that the Sector 777 support team is just about the best in Australia right now, making this casino one of the safest in the country.

Banking and Usability: 4.7/5

There are four ways to pay at Sector 777: credit card, Neosurf, eZeeWallet and Bitcoin, which is a lot more than most Australian casino sites offer.

It might take a little while for you to receive your cash as the withdrawal processing time frame is ‘up to three days’, but it’s good to see a couple of fast withdrawal methods so that everything happens quickly after that.

The website is a little basic in its design, but that doesn’t have a negative impact on how usable it is. It’s still easy to find your way around, even if it isn’t the most glamorous to look at.

Overall Score: 4.85/5

Even though Sector 777 is barely a year old, it’s quickly establishing itself as one of the most reputable online casinos in Australia. This is mainly down to its incredible customer support, its ease of use and its top bonus offers.

>> Get your hands on the 320% deposit bonus and 55 free spins [Sector 777]

3. Skycrown – Safest Australian Online Casino for Pokies

Skycrown – Safest Australian Online Casino for Pokies

Pros:

12 banking options

Over 6,000 online pokies

Exclusive live casino games

12-minute average payout time

400 free spins with the welcome bonus

Cons:

Not the best mobile compatibility

Lacking ongoing promotions

At Skycrown, you’ll be able to play pretty much every high-quality pokie game that’s ever been made, and they’re keeping up to date with all the latest titles too.

Casino Games: 5/5

Skycrown is home to an absolute abundance of real-money casino games. You really will be able to play just about everything you could possibly want to hear.

But the best thing about the site overall has to be the pokies, as Skycrown is home to thousands of pokie games from the top developers. As such, it features all the classics, such as Wolf Treasure and Big Atlantis Frenzy.

Furthermore, you’ll find some elite live dealer games from the likes of Luckystreak, so you can play live blackjack, roulette and more in fine quality.

Bonus Offers: 4.7/5

New Skycrown players will have the chance to get a stunning welcome package up to $4000 plus 400 free spins . That’s one of the best welcome bonuses we’ve ever seen!

There aren’t too many reload offers to take part in at Skycrown, though, so we can’t give the full marks for this category.

Safety Features and Support: 4.8/5

Skycrown sports SSL encryption to protect your personal data and offers a wealth of responsible gambling tools to protect more vulnerable players.

You’ll also have no problem getting hold of Skycrown around the clock if you need any help. Their live chat team is one of the most responsive we’ve tested! In fact, the only thing it’s lacking in this category is phone support.

Banking and Usability: 4.9/5

There are 12 payment methods to deposit with at Skycrown, including a wealth of cryptocurrencies and eWallets.

Placing deposits is a pretty straightforward experience as well, thanks to some smart website software design.

And when it comes to withdrawing, you should get your cash lightning fast. Their average payout processing time is just 12 minutes. Impressive!

It’s still easy to use Skycrown on a mobile device, but you won’t be able to play so many of the games. That’s hardly a big issue though, considering the sheer number of them.

Overall Score: 4.85/5

Skycrown really is a top-quality online casino – and it offers the absolute biggest selection of casino games in Australia.

>> Get started with up to $4000 and 400 free spins [Skycrown]

4. Ricky Casino – Safe Online Casino Australia for Table Games & Lottery

Ricky Casino – Safe Online Casino Australia for Table Games & Lottery

Pros:

Up to $7500 deposit bonus with 550 free spins

Easy-to-navigate website

Three weekly reload bonuses

Variety of table and lottery games

More than 2000 casino games

Cons:

Live chat takes a little longer to contact

Missing some key software developers

Safe casino bonuses and table games do not get better than this. The Ricky Casino welcome bonus is one of the most generous out there – and there is a wealth of table and lottery games to play (and we know just how much Aussies like to play the lottery!).

Casino Games: 4.7/5

There are over 2000 games to play at Ricky Casino, way more than average across the safe Australian casino scene.

Most of them are pokies, and within those pokies, there are a lot of high-payout games, such as Wild Buffalo Fortune Wheel and 12 Coins: Hold the Jackpot Cash Infinity.

But there are also plenty of table and lottery games to play as well. A particularly fun scratchcard is Scratch Alpaca Gold.

Bonus Offers: 4.9/5

If you don’t already have a Ricky Casino account, then be sure to grab their welcome bonus while you sign up for one. It’s the best welcome bonus among all safe online casinos in Australia.

As a new player, you can claim $7500 in matched deposits and 550 free spins on the amazing All Lucky Clovers 5 online slot game.

After this, players will be able to grab reload bonuses on three days of the week. There’s 100% matched deposits on Tuesdays, 200 free spins on Wednesdays and 50% up to $300 on Fridays.

Safety Features and Support: 4.7/5

It took slightly longer to get hold of a customer support agent at Ricky Casino compared to the likes of Neospin, but once we did get through, we found them to be very helpful. And the fact that they’re available 24/7 is good news, of course.

If you prefer and you’re not in a rush, you can just choose to send an email to them instead. This will take a little while longer to receive a reply, but you should still get a response within 24 hours.

Banking and Usability: 4.8/5

Ricky Casino processes withdrawal requests on the same day most of the time, and there are a handful of ways you can do this. VISA and MiFinity are a few of those, but Bitcoin and USDT are going to be the fastest withdrawal methods.

There’s no downloadable mobile app here as such, but using the mobile site (and the desktop one) is pretty easy to use and a lot of fun, thanks to some exciting graphics.

Overall Score: 4.8/5

Despite only being formed in 2021, Ricky Casino has quickly become one of the most reputable online casino sites in all of Australia. And that welcome bonus is a big part of that.

>> Claim the $7500 and 550 free spins welcome bonus package [Ricky Casino]

5. Rockwin – Safest Online Casino Australia for Live Dealer Games

Rockwin – Safest Online Casino Australia for Live Dealer Games

Pros:

Over 500 live casino games

Various banking methods

Try out non-live games in free mode

Up to $3000 and 350 free spins bonus

Offers live dealer poker games

Cons:

Mobile compatibility not the best

Live chat only available for registered users

The best live games in the whole Australian online casino industry can be found at Rockwin – it truly has something for every taste!

Casino Games: 4.9/5

Live casino games are one of the most exciting forms of gambling online, and the best place to play them in Australia is Rockwin. They’re offering a choice of over 500 games, which is quite remarkable.

They even offer a lot of live dealer poker games, which is actually pretty rare in the Australian online casino world.

Outside of live games, there’s still a lot of options. For example, there are tons of real money slots like Olympus of Luck: Hold the Spin and Buffalo Cash Pool.

Bonus Offers: 4.8/5

Rockwin is another of our favourite legit Australian casinos to offer a stunning welcome bonus. This package is worth up to $3000 in matched deposits , and you’ll also get 300 free spins.

This is a very impressive welcome bonus, but it’s not the only way you can get your hands on bonus cash and free spins at Rockwin.

Customers will also be able to win cash prizes through the various tournaments plus enjoy various reload bonuses like 50 free spins on Thursdays and 50% matched deposits on Tuesdays.

Safety Features and Support: 4.7/5

The customer support team here is good, but you won’t be able to speak to them unless you’re signed into an account. Non-customers will need to reach out via the email request form or look at the handy FAQ page.

Rockwin has also partnered with Gamcare and Gambling Therapy to provide plenty of responsible gambling tools and contacts for those in need.

Banking and Usability: 4.7/5

Rockwin customers will be able to deposit with a wide range of payment methods. The options include Bitcoin, MiFinity, MuchBetter, Neosurf, Visa, and more.

All of these have various withdrawal times and limits, but generally, payouts are made very quickly. If you want to withdraw with Bitcoin, you should see your cash within a few minutes. The fast withdrawal processing is a good sign for the security of the site as a whole.

Using Rockwin is pretty satisfying as well. The aesthetic is super minimal, and it looks sleek as a result.

The site’s not quite so strong on a mobile device, as the issue of not being able to see your way around so clearly is intensified. We might have liked to have seen a downloadable mobile app with better scaling to be able to give the full marks for this category.

Overall Score: 4.7/5

There are two things that Rockwin does best: fast payouts and live casino games. And that’s a pretty good combination if you ask us. It makes us feel more safe to be able to get our cash more quickly!

>> Get up to $3000 in bonuses and 300 free spins [Rockwin]

How We Ranked the Safest Online Casinos in Australia

Casino Games

Some online casinos are offering thousands of games, which looks great at first, but it’s not so impressive if the games aren’t both fair to players and fun to play. We’ve made sure that each casino in our top picks is offering safe casino games with high payouts.

Bonus Offers

We love being able to get matched deposits and free spins at real money online casinos , but only if they’re safe to use.

That’s why we’ve been reading the terms and conditions for each casino bonus in order to make sure that the terms are fair, so you can actually withdraw any winnings you’ve made.

Safety Features and Support

Safety first! To find out just how safe any online casino is, we’ve been checking its licensing, security features and customer support so that we can get peace of mind knowing that we’ll be looked after if we ever run into any issues.

Banking and Usability

This category looks at how easy the site is to use, and we’re giving bonus points if the casino has a high-quality mobile app that features most of the games. We’re also looking at how many different payment methods there are, whether there are any fees, and how fast withdrawals are.

Are Australian Online Casinos Safe?

Yes, Australian online casinos that are popular among players, offer fast payouts and are licensed by a reputable gambling commission are indeed safe to use.

However, some licensing agencies hold their online casinos more accountable than others, and there are always under-the-table providers that operate without a license. So, it’s worth doing your research if you’re not going to use any of the online casinos we have featured on this page.

How Can I Tell if an Online Casino is Legit?

We’ve double-checked the safety of our top online casino picks by analysing a few key factors. You might want to think about the following things yourself when you’re choosing a site to sign up with.

Licence: It’s a legal obligation for online casinos to have a licence, so it’s a no-brainer that you should only consider playing at It’s a legal obligation for online casinos to have a licence, so it’s a no-brainer that you should only consider playing at gambling sites licenced by regulatory bodies like Curacao eGaming.

Encryption: Many online casinos have top-tier encryption – but not all. We recommend only signing up for sites that have SSL encryption, as that way, no one's going to be able to get hold of your personal data.

Customer reviews: It’s often useful to search online to find out what other customers have had to say about an online casino. If a lot of people are pointing out red flags, it’s probably a good idea to avoid it.

Are Online Casino Games in Australia Rigged?

No, online casino games developed by renowned providers and featured at licensed online casinos are not rigged. In fact, they are triple-checked by external agencies to ensure that their outcomes are fair and completely random.

You’ll also be able to check out all the stats for online casino games to find out how fair they are and how often they pay out.

They use a tool called the RNG (Random Number Generator) to work out when a play is a win or a loss and how much the player wins each time.

The best stat you can look at to find out how fair a game is is its RTP. This stands for the Return to Player rate, and it refers to the percentage of money the game pays back over time.

Which Are the Safest Online Casino Games in Australia?

The safest casino games to play in Australia are the ones with the highest RTP. Below, we’ve listed the games that give you the best chance of winning.

Evolution Live Blackjack (99.29% RTP): This stunning live dealer blackjack game from Evolution Gaming boasts one of the highest RTPs in the whole online casino world.

Plinko XY (99% RTP): This game from BGaming is ‘provably fair’, which means two things: it’s to be played with crypto, and it has a super high RTP – which you can publicly check and verify on the open provably fair algorithm.

Safari Sam (97.5%): If you want to play a high RTP slot game, then this will be one of the best options for you. It has high payouts and a fun theme, as well as one of the highest RTPs when it comes to safe If you want to play a high RTP slot game, then this will be one of the best options for you. It has high payouts and a fun theme, as well as one of the highest RTPs when it comes to safe Australian online pokies

What Do I Do if I Have a Problem at an Australian Online Casino?

All safe online casinos in Australia have helpful customer support teams that will lend a helping hand whenever you come across an issue.

The customer support methods will vary from one online casino to another, but you should be able to get at least one of the following contact options:

Live chat: The most common way to get hold of a support agent is through live chat. This is the most readily available and is often the only option available 24/7.

Phone call: Some online casinos will let you call an agent over the phone, but this is usually restricted to office hours only. That’s not true all the time, though.

Email/contact form: If your query is less urgent and you don’t want to wait around for a response, you might want to just send an email or reach out via the contact form and have the team email you. That might take a few days sometimes, though.

The other option players have is to visit the site support page or help centre. You’ll often find the answers to a bunch of FAQs that could save you from having to contact a real person in the first place.

What Makes Neospin the Safest Online Casino in Australia?

Even though it was by thin margins, we have no doubt that Neospin is the best safe online casino in Australia. As a reminder, here’s why:

Protects customer safety: We’re really impressed by how well Neospin looks after customers through its live chat and responsible gambling tools. Not to mention – the website is fully SSL encrypted and keeps your information private at all times.

Fully Licensed : Neospin is owned and operated by Hollycorn N.V., a company registered under the laws of Curacao and licensed by Antillephone N.V.

Enormous welcome bonus: Neospin is offering all new customers an enormous 100% up to $10,000 welcome bonus plus 100 free spins, which is the highest offer that Australian casino players can get.

Top mobile compatibility: You can download the Neospin mobile app straight to your smartphone and play most of the games from the desktop site in fine style.

Nearly 6000 games: There are over 5800 games to play at Neospin, and that number is constantly on the rise. Furthermore, all of these games come from renowned software providers.

Land-Based Casinos vs Safe Online Casinos in Australia

Is it really worth playing online casino games instead of visiting a land-based casino? We think so. Here’s why:

More financial security: It’s much easier to control your gambling habits when you’re playing online, as you won’t be taken up by the atmosphere and end up losing more than you can afford. Plus, online casinos offer deposit limits.

Better convenience: The fact that you can play online casino games from the comfort of your own home or on the move makes everything a lot easier.

Wider game selections: Some online casinos like Neospin offer thousands of games, which is unheard of for the casinos of land. Furthermore, most of the games at safe Some online casinos like Neospin offer thousands of games, which is unheard of for the casinos of land. Furthermore, most of the games at safe Australian online casinos come with higher RTPs.

Welcome bonuses: It’s not rare to get some kind of offer as a new land-based casino customer, but you’re hardly going to be getting thousands of dollars in matched deposits and hundreds of free pokie spins.

Guide to Safe Australian Online Casinos: FAQ

Is it Safe to Play at Australian Online Casinos?

Yes, gambling at Australian online casinos that are licensed and encrypted is completely safe. These online casinos offer games by popular providers that come with high RTPs and fair outcomes.

Which Safe Australian Online Casino Has the Best Bonuses?

Sector 777’s 320% match welcome bonus and 55 free spins is the best offer you can get in Australia right now. With this bonus, if you deposit $100, you will get $320 in extra bonus funds to play with.

The second-best offer is Ricky Casino’s $7,500 welcome package and 550 free spins.

What’s the Safest Australian Online Casino?

The safest online casino in Australia right now is Neospin – it has all the necessary security measures in place to guarantee a safe online gambling experience.

Top 5 Safest Online Casinos in Australia – Quick Comparison

Neospin : The overall safest online casino in Australia – Neospin has top-tier customer support, thousands of games, and a stunning welcome bonus. It’s a massive 100% up to $10,000 matched deposit plus 100 free spins. The overall safest online casino in Australia – Neospin has top-tier customer support, thousands of games, and a stunning welcome bonus. It’s a massive 100% up to $10,000 matched deposit plus 100 free spins.

Sector 777 : You won’t find better customer support than here. It’s super responsive and very helpful. And when you sign up, you’ll be able to grab an enormous 320% matched deposit plus 55 free spins. You won’t find better customer support than here. It’s super responsive and very helpful. And when you sign up, you’ll be able to grab an enormous 320% matched deposit plus 55 free spins.

Skycrown : This online casino has all the best pokies and is constantly adding the latest hot titles. You can explore them with an amazing welcome package of up to $4000 plus 400 free spins to back up your gameplay. This online casino has all the best pokies and is constantly adding the latest hot titles. You can explore them with an amazing welcome package of up to $4000 plus 400 free spins to back up your gameplay.

Ricky Casino : The best welcome bonus overall in terms of both security and generosity can be found here. You’ll get a package worth up to $7500 and an almighty 550 free spins. The best welcome bonus overall in terms of both security and generosity can be found here. You’ll get a package worth up to $7500 and an almighty 550 free spins.

Rockwin : You’ll find the best live dealer games in Australia here. If you like the sound of that, be sure to sign up and grab the $3000 and 300 free spins welcome bonus. You’ll find the best live dealer games in Australia here. If you like the sound of that, be sure to sign up and grab the $3000 and 300 free spins welcome bonus.

How to Get Started at Australia’s Safest Online Casinos

You’ll be able to get up and running with a new online casino account in just a couple of minutes. Here’s how to do that at Neospin, our top pick overall.

1. Choose an Online Casino

Visit Neospin (our top pick) or choose another casino from our list

Press the green "Sign Up" button on the left of the homepage

Enter your email address, a password, your country and currency

Fill out your name, address, date of birth and other details

Tick to confirm that you’re 18 or over

Tick the other box to agree to the terms and conditions

2. Confirm Your Email Address

Wait a few minutes

Open your email inbox

Click the link in the email to confirm the address

3. Fund Your Account

Go back to the homepage

Press the green "Deposit" button on the left

Choose a currency and an amount

Complete the instructions on the screen to finish the transaction

4. Play Casino Games Online

Go back to the game selection

Choose your favourite casino game

Play safe casino games!

Tips for Staying Safe at Australian Online Casinos

Never Write Your Password Down

You can stay extra safe online by making sure you never actually make a note of your password just in case someone gets access to it and is able to withdraw money from your casino account.

Make the Most of Deposit Bonuses

One of the best ways you can try to win money and minimise your spending is to take part in deposit bonuses. You can get extra cash and free spins to play with through these.

Set Your Bankroll

Never spend any more money than you can afford in a single session. A great way to help do this is to set a budget and then stop playing when you’ve reached it for each session.

Test the Customer Support

You might not ever have to reach out to the customer support team at any given online casino, but it’s great for peace of mind to know that you can get high-quality help at the touch of a button.

Make Use of Responsible Gambling Tools

Tools such as deposit limits and self-exclusions can help you stay in control of your online gambling. You might not need to use them right off the bat, but it’s useful to make a mental note of their existence.

Read before you go: Best crypto casinos in Australia

Ready to Get Started At a Safe Online Casino in Australia?

Online casino gaming can be a super fun activity, and it’s much easier to let yourself have that fun if you know you’re safe. That’s why we picked out the safest online casino sites down under.

At the top of our list as the safest casino overall is Neospin . It's the best online casino site in Australia for safety, but it’s also packed with amazing bonuses and games. It’s basically the most complete package!

Be sure to check out the rest of our top picks, though – as they might just excel in something that you care more about.

Thanks for reading, and remember to gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.