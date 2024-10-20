2-time MLB Pitch Hit & Run teen finalist seeking to bring home trophy

Teenager Kendall Hom will be competing in the World Series for the second year in a row.

The 13-year-old's skills will be tested in an MLB-sponsored youth event called Pitch Hit & Run. From the ages of eight to 14, over 46,000 compete in local Pitch Hit & Run events, and the top five in their respective age groups are selected to compete on the big stage.

Hom says if it wasn't for her family, she wouldn't have even known about this opportunity.

"I think my mom was looking at Instagram, and she saw it, and then she signed up for me," said Hom.

There was a bump in the road in Kendall's journey to becoming a two-time finalist in Pitch Hit & Run, and it was due to Hom breaking her leg when she rode down a wet road in January.

Things began to look bleak for her to be ready to compete in Foster City's Pitch Hit & Run competition in March. The next one was in April in San Francisco.

"I remember that competition she just got cleared to run…we just said let's give it a try and see what happens. She ended up getting the top score in that one, so she got invited into the San Francisco Giants final…[Kendall] won that one. By that time, she was fully recovered," said Kendall's father, Calvin Hom.

Kendall said her father was a big reason why she recovered so fast. She added that he was reminding her to practice walking when she felt she had the strength.

While she battled through rehab, he realized she had a true passion for the game.

Kendall is vying to bring home a trophy instead of just being a finalist. She believes her accuracy with throwing and speed will give her an advantage.

This year, Kendall will be representing the San Francisco Giants in the 13 and 14-year-old division and will be in action the day after Game 2 of this year's World Series.