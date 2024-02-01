The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will be staying in a quiet town about 25 miles from the temptations of the Las Vegas Strip before the Super Bowl.

Both teams will set up camp in Henderson, Nev. The small, resort community is known as Lake Las Vegas and is a popular destination or golf.

Starting this weekend, the Niners will be staying at the Hilton while the Chiefs' reservations are at the Westin.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are staying in Henderson, Nev. about 25 miles from the Las Vegas strip before the 2024 Super Bowl.

Business owners there are expecting a bump and many people are excited to serve anyone passing through for the game on Feb. 11.

The Super Bowl "is a world-wide event and I think that's a great thing for Lake Las Vegas," said Dann Battistone, general manager at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club.