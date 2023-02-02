San Francisco 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo not coming back to 49ers, coach says
Jimmy Garoppolo will not return to the 49ers next season.
Die-hard 49ers fans deliver baby at home during Niners' final season win
A Vallejo family had an unexpected guest arrive at their San Francisco 49ers watch party. Their new baby girl was delivered during the final Niners' win of the season against the Dallas Cowboys.
49ers Brock Purdy reportedly out 6 months with elbow injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy tore the UCL tendon in his throwing elbow during the NFC championship game, and will be forced to sit out for six months according to an ESPN report.
49ers fans emotional after roller coaster season
The 49ers' emotional season has drawn to a close, an emotional roller coaster of a season, and even with Saturday's loss fans are already looking forward to next year.
