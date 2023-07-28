49ers dance to 'Shake It Off'

Two San Francisco 49ers rookies entertained the crowd at a recent practice with an impromptu dance performance.

Offensive linemen Ilm Manning and Joey Fisher danced, using golden pom poms as props, while one of Taylor Swift's famous tune "Shake It Off" blared.

In another example of the team getting caught up in the hype around Swift's concerts at Levi's Stadium, other Niners participated in a TikTok video where they had to guess the lyrics to her songs.

Swift performs tonight and tomorrow in Santa Clara.



