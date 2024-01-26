49ers' Deebo Samuel cleared for NFC Championship Game vs. Lions

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) was left off the team's injury report Friday, meaning he'll be active against the Detroit Lions this coming Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

"Little scary at the beginning of the week, but being able to go full go today and no restrictions on him [Samuel] is definitely a good thing for us," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday .

Samuel injured his left shoulder — which forced him to miss two games and the bulk of a third in the regular season — in the first half of San Francisco's 24-21 divisional-round victory over the Green Bay Packers last week and didn't return. Prior to suffering the injury, he had two receptions for 24 yards.

Samuel totaled 60 receptions for 892 yards and seven touchdowns and ran for 225 yards and five touchdowns across 15 games in the regular season.