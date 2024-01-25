49ers' Deebo Samuel back on the practice field

With the NFC Championship game just three days away, the San Francisco 49ers got a little dose of good news when Deebo Samuel went back out on the practice field on Thursday.

It should be noted the 49ers called this a limited capacity practice mode for the wide receiver, who was seen on the field getting a little hug from teammate George Kittle.

Samuel went through drills and caught some passes from quarterback Brock Purdy as he recovers from the shoulder injury that knocked him out of Saturday's win over the Packers.

We won't know Samuel official injury designation until Friday, but you have to figure with the magnitude of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions that Samuel is going to give it a go.

Samuel had missed Wednesday's practice.

"Any time he's out there, he brings an extra set of juice that's hard to mimic without him," said 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Kittle said he's excited for Samuel to be out on the field. "He's just such a huge part of our offense and everything that we do. Just his energy itself is infectious."

Here's hoping he brings that energy to Sunday's game.

You can watch the NFC Championship game right here on KTVU. The game starts at 3:30 p.m. PST.

KTVU's Jason Appelbaum contributed to this report.