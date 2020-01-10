 49ers fans pumped for team's playoff matchup with Vikings 

Excitement is building around the San Francisco 49ers playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Fans dove headfirst into a slip and slide for a chance to win tickets to Saturday's game.

"It is cold a little bit. The first time was the worst, this is my 4th time through," said fan Cory Joseph.

The 49ers raffled off eight pairs for those willing to do their best impressions of Nick Bosa in the Mud Bowl. Valerie Flores was one of those lucky winners.

Flores said, "I was just staring and he was like, 'you won, you won!"

The playoff game is sold out and 49ers president Al Guido anticipates a record-breaking crowd, the largest in the team's 73-year history.

"Get into the stadium really early, given all the security measures around a game of this magnitude so you're there for kickoff," Guido said.

It's the first playoff game at Levi's Stadium and the Niners are going all out. There will be a Navy flyover, rally towel giveaway, and a halftime show featuring Ton Loc, Young MC and the Sugar Hill Gang.

The game has lured fans from afar like Mike Murphy who's been a 49er Faithful since "The Catch."

Murphy flew all the way in from New York.

"I am feeling so happy about tomorrow and I wanted to be in this new stadium. I've been to Candlestick, but I've never been to Levi's Stadium.

The field is ready for game day and so are the fans who say the team has their eye on the prize.

Parking lots open Saturday at 9: 35 a.m., stadium gates up at 11:35 a.m. and kickoff against the Vikings is at 1: 35 p.m.

The team store will be open late Friday for fans in need of last-minute gear.

CHECK IT OUT: