Former San Francisco 49er great, Frank Gore, was arrested for simple assault in Atlantic City, New Jersey last month according to police.

They say on July 31, at 8:11 AM officers were sent to the Tropicana Hotel for reports of a domestic violence dispute.

When they arrived they found the victim, a 28-year-old woman from Miami, talking with hotel security. Police say she did not show any signs of injury and did not file charges at the time.

However, police say a deeper investigation led to Gore, 39, being charged with simple assault related to the domestic violence incident.

Gore spent 16 seasons in the NFL, 10 of them in San Francisco where he became the franchise's all-time leading rusher with over 11,000 years. He is the third all-time leading rusher in NFL history.

Gore made 5 Pro-bowl appearances in his career. He did not play in the NFL last season. In June he signed a one-day contract with San Francisco to retire a 49er.

According to Gore's Twitter, since retiring he has been boxing competitively.

Gore has not commented on the charge he is facing.