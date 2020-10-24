Expand / Collapse search
49ers place Mostert on IR, add 2 safeties to roster

By KTVU Digital
Published 
San Francisco 49ers
Associated Press
article

Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The San Francisco 49ers have placed running back Raheem Mostert on injured reserve and activated safeties Johnathan Cyprien and Jared Mayden from the practice squad.

The Niners made the moves to add two safeties to the active roster on Saturday because starters Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward have been ruled out for Sunday’s game at New England with injuries.

Mostert went down with a high ankle sprain last week against the Rams and will miss a few weeks.

The Niners also placed rookie receiver Jauan Jennings on the practice squad injured reserve list.