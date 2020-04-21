49ers reach out to the community during this pandemic

The pandemic has caused havoc in everyday life. But many individuals, businesses, and groups are doing what they can, to help their local communities during these challenging times.

The San Francisco 49ers are continuing their community outreach, despite the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak, and subsequent shutdown.

Jenni Luke, Vice President of Community Impact for the 49ers, appeared on Tuesday's 'Mornings on 2: The Nine."

She talked about how the team is using the long-time phrase, "I Got Your Back," as a way to reach out to fans through social media, and assure them that together, we will overcome the pandemic.

General Manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan, and owner Jed York are taking part in the "All in Challenge" to offer a lucky fan, a dream experience with the team.

The Challenge involves numerous athletes and teams, auctioning off memorabilia or experiences, to raise millions of dollars for charities that provide food to children, seniors, and front line health care workers.

Fan favorites, such as George Kittle, Nick Bosa, and Mike McGlinchey have recorded messages of support to the 49ers Faithful.

Luke also talked about how the team has re-tooled two popular community programs aimed at children: 49ers PREP and 49ers EDU.

EDU launched an interactive Learning Playbook to help parents and teachers with at-home learning. The playbook uses football to get children interested in areas, such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. (STEAM)

49ers PREP now features a series of football workout videos, to give fans a fun and easy way to stay healthy and active.

These online elements can be found on this link, 49ers community outreach during pandemic.

