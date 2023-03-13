49ers sign QB Sam Darnold to a 1 year deal

article

The San Francisco 49ers have signed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold to a one-year deal, according to ESPN.

Darnold will give the Niners added depth at the quarterback position following Jimmy Garoppolo's departure from the team on Monday.

The teams two other quarterbacks, Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, are both returning from injury.

It's been five seasons since Darnold entered the NFL as the Jets' hopeful quarterback of the future. But after three tumultuous seasons in New York with injury and inconsistent play hurting his development into the franchise guy, the Jets moved on and traded him to the Carolina Panthers before the 2021 season.

Darnold's situation with the Panthers was constant battles for the starting role, and he did win that in 2021. But he eventually lost the role after going 4-7 for the year.

The Panthers had many issues other than quarterback last season, but Darnold once again got his shot to start. While he went 4-2, the Panthers also tried P.J. Walker and started Baker Mayfield at the beginning of the season.

Darnold threw for 1,143 yards with seven touchdowns to three interceptions with a 58.6% completion rate in his six starts.

Fox News contributed to this report.