Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
8
High Wind Warning
from MON 11:00 PM PDT until WED 5:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
River Flood Watch
from TUE 11:40 AM PDT until WED 1:00 AM PDT, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
until MON 6:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from MON 2:00 PM PDT until WED 5:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM PDT until WED 4:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

49ers sign QB Sam Darnold to a 1 year deal

Published 
Sports
KTVU FOX 2
article

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 01: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of the game at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Image

Expand

The San Francisco 49ers have signed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold to a one-year deal, according to ESPN

Darnold will give the Niners added depth at the quarterback position following Jimmy Garoppolo's departure from the team on Monday. 

The teams two other quarterbacks, Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, are both returning from injury. 

It's been five seasons since Darnold entered the NFL as the Jets' hopeful quarterback of the future. But after three tumultuous seasons in New York with injury and inconsistent play hurting his development into the franchise guy, the Jets moved on and traded him to the Carolina Panthers before the 2021 season.

Darnold's situation with the Panthers was constant battles for the starting role, and he did win that in 2021. But he eventually lost the role after going 4-7 for the year.

The Panthers had many issues other than quarterback last season, but Darnold once again got his shot to start. While he went 4-2, the Panthers also tried P.J. Walker and started Baker Mayfield at the beginning of the season.

Darnold threw for 1,143 yards with seven touchdowns to three interceptions with a 58.6% completion rate in his six starts.

Fox News contributed to this report.