Baseball returns to the Bay Area

After many months, baseball is back in the Bay Area!

The San Francisco Giants are holding a second Spring Training after the coronavirus pandemic shut the first one down.

Only the players and a select few members of the media are being allowed into Oracle Park.

Players are practicing social distancing, and some are wearing face masks.

There are indicators all over the park of the current pandemic. Outside Oracle Park, members of the media lined up six feet apart on the sidewalk. Before being admitted, they had to answer a brief questionaire about their potential possible exposure to COVID-19.

KTVU photographer Jake Unger shows us the brand new Oracle Park bullpen. It's located right in the middle of the outfield.

Check back for updates as Spring Training 2.0 gets underway!